Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan has shared his thoughts on participating on the show hosted by Salman Khan

Abhishek Malhan. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Abhishek Malhan: ‘I do not like the show, I am a fan of Salman Khan x 00:00

Superstar Salman Khan is synonymous with the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. While the actor has been hosting the reality show for many seasons on television, this year he will also be hosting the OTT version of the show. The second season of Bigg Boss OTT was launched on Saturday night in a grand manner. YouTuber Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is one of the contestants of the season.

Often termed as ‘Mr. Beast’ of India, Abhishek Malhan’s videos largely include him giving tasks and challenges to strangers and offering exciting prizes. He is also a musician who has made 12 music videos so far. He has nearly 6 million subscribers on his Youtube channel Fukra Insaan and 1.2 million followers on Instagram at the time of entering the house.

With this massive fan base, Malhan trusts his fans to support him in his journey. “I know people out there love me a lot. They are going to support me throughout the season,” he said talking to Mid-day Online before entering the house. “I feel wherever I see Bigg Boss OTT posts I see my name being written by my subscribers and I actually love it. I don't know how to thank them for this. I don't know how to show my gratitude for this but the love they offer; it's crazy.”

“Before coming to the Bigg Boss house, I worked super hard. I will be very honest, I have made a lot of videos so I stay connected with my fans. I feel there will be a difference in connection. There will be a gap but I worked hard so that I could provide timely videos. They know where I am and what I am doing. I hope I get a lot more new audiences to my channels through this show,’ when asked about how he will deal with staying away from social media and his audience.

Malhan’s reason for being on Bigg Boss OTT is very clear. “Salman sir hosting Bigg Boss OTT and it's getting broadcasted on Jio cinemas. That is the only two reasons, I said yes to the show.”

“I don't like the Bigg Boss show and am a fan of Salman Khan,” he added when asked about things he does not like and likes about the popular reality show. Malhan also mentioned that the two people whose game and journey he enjoyed are Gautam Gulati and Sidharth Shukla. “They are the only two people I actually loved and I saw them playing Bigg Boss and I love them” he says.

So does he have a game plan for the house? "Initially, I constructed so many strategies but my followers kept texting me. I actually read all messages by my subscribers. They told me to be real and they said I am definitely going to win. They said they will make sure that I win it. I am like done done done. I changed my strategies then," he shared.