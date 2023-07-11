Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits from the show

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha has left the reality show owing to medical emergency in his family

Cyrus Broacha

According to latest developments, Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Cyrus Broacha has made an exit from the show. It is being said that he made an exit due to a medical emergency in his family.

In a recent episode, Cyrus Broacha had requested that he be allowed to leave the house as he could not deal with the pressure of being inside the house. Owing to this, he had asked Bigg Boss and the host to let him leave the show. However, Salman Khan, the host of the show, said that he cannot allow him to leave the show midway.

"I know Cyrus it's just another four to five weeks and the entire nation is watching you. Listen bro I cannot get you out of this place and I get you out then I have to get so and so people out of this house. You can't because it is against the contract and the other thing is to take this as your work bro. I don't think even the channel can get you out of it because you have signed the contract. Whatever is on your contract is what you have signed! It doesn't work like this, the show doesn't work as per your whims and fancies," Salman told him on the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In an episode after the above incident, Bigg Boss informs Cyrus about the medical emergency in his family and allows him to leave the house. The official statement has also been released by the makers which reads, "Cyrus Broacha had to take an emergency exit from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' due to a sudden medical emergency in the family. As per Cyrus and his family's request, we request you to allow privacy and understanding during this difficult period."

Meanwhile, reacting to Cyrus wanting to leave the show ex-Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi said, "At Cyrus Broacha's age, it is important to prioritize health and family. He has also admitted to having less enthusiasm and energy than other contestants. When I was on Bigg Boss and had health issues, I became very vulnerable and overwhelmed due to the cutoff from my loved ones."

He also added, "However, when you come out of it, you emerge stronger, as rightly said by Salman Khan. It is a great opportunity and platform to rebuild your image and personality in front of billions of viewers. I would really like to see Cyrus inside the house, and I want him to give his 100%."

On the other hand, a nomination task led to Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Falaq Naaz, Pooja Bhatt, and Avinash Sachdev getting nominated for evictions. The contestants will now have to face challenges that will determine their place in the house.