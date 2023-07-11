'Bigg Boss OTT2': Bebika Dhurve calls Falaq Naaz, Avinash Sachdev's relationship fake, calculated

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhan were engaged in a discussion about Falaq and Avinash's romantic relationship inside the house

Bebika Dhurve. Pic/Instagram

The relationship between Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev has become the topic of discussion inside 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house. Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhan were engaged in a discussion about Falaq and Avinash's romantic relationship inside the house.

Bebika expressed doubt, saying their adoration is only a calculated manoeuvre to keep them in the game. She even goes so far as to say that Falaq follows Avinash's example mindlessly and without any real feelings. Even worse, Bebika calls Avinash "spineless," suggesting that he lacks personality in his deeds.

Manisha joined the chat and shared her point of view. She expressed her opinion that Bebika, Manisha, and Abhishek are responsible for adding excitement and spice to the show. Manisha asserted that if they weren't there, the show would get boring and repetitive. Meanwhile, the nomination task, BB Junkyard takes place inside the house. The twist is that neither Jiya nor Abhishek was nominated. Jiya is exempt and the audience poll saved Abhishek.

During the task, a truck horn sound five times. Every roommate is required to give up one priceless possession and offer it to Jiya and Abhishek every time the horn sounds. The two have the authority to accept or reject the offerings, and when they approve them, they entirely destroyed the abandoned objects. After accepting an item, Jiya and Abhishek announced the name of the nominated contestants.

