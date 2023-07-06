Jiya Shankar was targeted by other contestants during the captaincy challenge which left Jad Hadid upset.

Bebika and Jad Hadid get into an argument, yet again

Listen to this article Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Bebika Dhurve accuses Jad Hadid of spitting while looking at her x 00:00

The startling twists and turns of the house have captivated the audience, who adore the show's high-octane drama. During the new captaincy task on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, fans witnessed an argument between Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid.



Bigg Boss introduced a new captaincy challenge in response to Jiya Shankar's comments about feeling anxious after getting the captaincy. In this task, the housemates had the opportunity to dethrone Jiya as captain. Jiya was instructed to sit on a seat in the garden area for three hours, and the candidates who removed her from the seat will become the new captain.

ADVERTISEMENT



Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, and Cyrus Broacha attempted the task but failed. After 3 hours, Jiya was still the captain of the house for the week.

Jiya Shankar was targeted by other contestants during the captaincy challenge which left Jad Hadid upset. He asked Jiya to remain strong and seated. Bebika Dhurve, on the other hand, was one of the competitors attempting to dethrone Jiya. The housemates’ attempts troubled Jad and in response, he told Jiya, "I would hang some people from their f***g a*s." Jad’s comment didn’t sit well with Bebika, who began accusing Jad of disrespecting women.



After a couple of minutes, Jad was seen spitting on the ground. Bebika then accused Jad of spitting while looking at her. Cyrus Broacha also advised Jad not to get into a fight. Jad, on the other hand, told Cyrus that he spat because he had hair in his mouth.



During this fight, Abhishek Malhan called out Bebika for involving Jad Hadid in every argument. Abhishek advised Bebika that if she wanted to accuse Jad, she should do it in English so that Jad could understand. Abhishek corrected Bebika since she was speaking in Hindi. The debate then erupted into a verbal brawl between Bebika and Abhishek. Bebika afterwards chose not to cook for Abhishek Malhan and Jad Hadid.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT, season 2 stay tuned with Mid-Day