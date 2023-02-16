My first valentine was a guy in my tuitions during my eighth grade, says Bebika Dhurve

Besides modeling and acting, Bebika Dhurve has been a part of top 15 finalists in ‘Miss India’ competition

When was the first time you realized / understood the significance/ importance of Valentine’s Day

For me, Valentine’s Day has always been a day of love in general, it can be between you mom and you, your dad and you it can be between friends. It can be between any relative, even with the person you had memories with who is not blood related. So, the day I brought my father a diamond ring, on the day I got credited with the first ever salary of my life.

Who was your first Valentine? Please be honest… Honesty appreciated…

My first valentine was a guy in my tuitions during my eighth grade. This guy was really having a strong crush on me because we used to study in an all-boys school and he saw me and I don’t know how fell in love with me.

Do you think that the concept of Valentine’s Day has been misinterpreted?

Absolutely, the concept of Valentine’s Day has been hugely misinterpreted. Valentine is not always about a guy or a girl, it can be any sort of love in this world. It can even be between your pet and you, someone who is not even blood related to you still you have a connection.

Is Valentine's Day only about romance and love? Or can that day be celebrated for friendship as well?

Of course, Valentines should be celebrated with friendship in the first place because ‘Love is Friendship’. Every love on this planet starts with a strong, rock-solid friendship. So, celebrate your valentines first with your friends and then with others.

Which is the best book on Valentine’s day that you have read?

I have never read books on love and valentines, I watch rom-com. I am a video person. I would watch more rather than reading.

Can you recall your most memorable Valentine’s Day?

I was in the first year of my graduation and my boyfriend had gifted me a big aquarium with 4 gold fishes, two small and two big ones with my photograph glued on the back of the aquarium and lighting set up at the top. It was a fantabulous, very well decorated, beautiful aquarium and that was the way of him giving me a Valentine's gift.

What type of a Valentine are you? Card-Roses types/ romantic poems types or the candle light dinner types? Or is there anything besides these?

I am not a card, rose or romantic poem kind of a valentine. Candle- lights are nice but they can turn really monotonous. I get bored very easily. So, I would prefer a good adventurous trip together with my man.

Has anyone rejected your Valentine’s Day proposal or have you rejected any Valentine’s Day proposal?

I have never proposed to a guy as I believe in a concept that a girl should never propose to a guy. I would even tell my friends to never approach a guy, let that guy approach you.

If you had to choose a Bollywood celebrity as your Valentine, whom would you choose and why?

It has to be Arjun Kapoor! And, if not Arjun Kapoor, then… Aditya Roy Kapoor.

If you had to choose a Hollywood celebrity as your Valentine, whom would you choose and why?

For Hollywood celeb, I would go for Adam Sandler, Leonardo di Caprio.

In your opinion, is Valentine's Day the most romantic day of the year?

Not at all.

What’s your idea of a perfect Valentine's Day date?

Valentine’s Day is about love and Cupid.



Have you ever played Cupid in anyone’s life? Or has anyone played Cupid in your life?

Oh My God! I have always played Cupid all my life. Be it my school or college or even on the sets I try to pair people up and most of the time the couples I pair turn out to be successful.