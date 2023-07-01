Bigg Boss OTT 2 Exclusive! Palak Purswani: Sharing a roof with Avinash Sachdev was a challenge

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani also opened up about her rapport with former best friend Jiya Shankar

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Palak Purswani who became the first to be eliminated from the show, got into an exclusive chat with mid-day.com.

Palak admitted she is disappointed saying, "My journey ended before it could even begin. There was a lot that I wanted to show and entertain the audience but something lacked somewhere!"

In an earlier interview with mid-day.com, Palak had said that sharing a roof with her past (ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev) in itself would be a victory because it triggered her. She said, "That has definitely been achieved, it was challenging to share the same roof with him. You see that guy sitting in one corner looking at you and talking sh** about you, it triggers you to a certain level. I went into the house with a clean slate thinking that we will see how things go."

Palak also had her former best friend Jiya Shankar as a co-contestant in the house. "Initially when I saw those two chit-chatting, I could sense it had to do with me. I wasn't aware of it but I came back and saw a couple of episodes and they spoke a lot of sh**. If I had known certain things I would have reacted in a different way. With Jiya, we did try to mend things with each other. We had some misunderstandings and cleared the air about them," Palak said.

The actress says that now having seen the episodes she is hoping for a re-entry on the show. she said, "I would react to certain things very differently. I would give it back and not keep mum. The way he was talking to me (Avinash Sachdev) I did give it back to him then and there as well! I was playing with dignity, maintaining self respect and not making a mockery of the relationship. 3-4 days was not enough for me to open all my cards. I needed a couple of days to understand things and see how the game is going for me."

