Bigg Boss OTT 2 Highlights: Towel troubles, flirting fun, and fake alert drama unfold in the house!

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Highlights: From Avinash losing his cool over a towel issue to Jad and Jiya's flirtatious moment to Akanksha giving her meal to Avinash, take a look at all things that happened inside the house

Bigg Boss OTT

Another eventful day filled with drama, emotions, and unexpected twists in the most happening house of Bigg Boss OTT. Conflicts arise, relationships take intriguing turns, and the housemates are tested in every possible way. Here are the most exciting moments from the house that will leave you thrilled and wanting more.

A new day brings a new fight in the world of Bigg Boss. While going through his morning rituals, Avinash was taken aback when he discovered a towel with a clip and hairpin attached to it. Curiosity piqued, he embarked on a quest to find its owner. Aaliya denied that it belonged to her, despite Pooja claiming she had given the clip to Aaliya. However, Aaliya continued to deny it. Overwhelmed by frustration, Avinash, consumed by anger, broke the clip. In a fit of rage, he tore the towel apart, declaring it as his own and forbidding anyone else from using it.

Pooja Bhatt steps in as the peacemaker between Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani, offering valuable advice to Palak to help her navigate the situation. Sharing her wisdom and encouraging Palak to fully embrace the Bigg Boss OTT experience, Pooja emphasizes that her journey should not be tainted by someone else's presence.Addressing Palak, she says, "Let go of your past and live in the present. These are the experiences you should enjoy and not spoil because of someone else's presence. The entire world is watching you, so put your best foot forward."Don't we all need such a friend in our lives?

Jad and Akanksha were caught in a flirtatious moment while discussing how they used to do chores even before being assigned the duty. Eventually, Jad flirted with Akanksha, saying, "Aap ache dikh rahe ho" (You're looking good).

Romance is in the air! A sizzling moment unfolds as Jiya asks Jad if he wants a bite of her sandwich that she made for breakfast. Jad playfully responds by asking, "A bite of you or a bite of your sandwich?" He then pretends to bite her arm.

Amidst the awkward distance between Avinash and Palak in the Bigg Boss OTT house, both are keeping their distance and avoiding conversations. In a conversation with Akanksha and Jad, Palak says, "I always wish the best for him, but it's difficult for me to live under the same roof with him."

Bigg Boss OTT took on a new role inside the house today! During a discussion about limited food supplies, Akanksha Puri selflessly gave her own meal to Avinash, feeling sorry for him as he had very little to eat. She even expressed her willingness to go without food for an entire week to ensure others wouldn't go hungry. Witnessing their plight genuinely pained her.

However, Bigg Boss OTT called her fake and claimed that there was enough food for everyone. He expressed disappointment and accused Akanksha of pretending to care just to seek attention from viewers.

As a consequence, Bigg Boss OTT introduced a new task. All the contestants had to name two people they believe are fake in the house, and the ones with the highest votes would be sent to jail. But here's the twist! Bigg Boss OTT has also given the audience a chance to vote for the two fake contestants. If the choices made by both the housemates and the audience match, the prize money for the house will double. However, if the choices don't align, the prize money will be reduced to zero!

The Bigg Boss OTT house is shaken by the new #FakeAlert jail task. The housemates send Bebika, Akanksha, and Aaliya to jail. Although the housemates lose this task as their chosen fake contestants don't match the audience's choices, the BB currency collection has become zero.

During a heated exchange Pooja Bhatt stood up for her fellow contestant, Manisha Rani, and directed her criticism towards Palak Purswani. Frustrated by Palak's behavior, Pooja didn't hold back, expressing her discontent and addressing Palak directly.

Pooja's voice rose, resonating through the Bigg Boss house as she firmly stated, "Palak, it's time for you to step down from your high horse. You lack grace and humility, and it's evident in the way you interact with others." Her words carried weight, challenging Palak to reflect on her entitled attitude.