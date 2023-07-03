Jia Shankar has been crowned as the new captain during the new challenge and nominated Pooja Bhatt

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jia Shankar nominates Pooja Bhatt post-winning captaincy task

Jia Shankar has been crowned as the new captain during the new leadership challenge, giving her the authority to nominate one participant. With the desired crown firmly in her grasp, Jia wasted no time in exercising her newfound authority, shocking the house by nominating Pooja Bhatt.

Pooja Bhatt is one of the most appreciated contestants of this season. Salman also appreciated her stand. Jia's choice to select Pooja was a deliberate measure to ensure her own safety for the week. Jia carefully targeted Pooja, a strong challenger and a force to be reckoned with, in a clever move. This surprise twist forced the remaining participants to rethink their relationships and seek fresh plans to keep their spots in the house.

Bigg Boss has removed Abhishek Malhan, the house captain, from the leadership for breaching the rules. He was frequently spotted napping during the day. It should be noted that Abhishek got his captaincy after completing a secret task. After winning the task, Bigg Boss dismissed Jad and handed Abhishek complete control.

Manisha Rani nominated Jiya Shankar during the nominations task, on Monday, which enraged her, and the two got into a brawl. The two were spotted accusing each other of dirty tricks. On Monday, Abdu Rozik left the show as well. He prepared a reel with four of his favourite nominated contestants before leaving the house.

During the last ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ Salman Khan confirmed Akanksha Puri's exit from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Akanksha Puri were the candidates nominated for eviction this week.

Salman Khan also schooled Jad for his unrealistic behaviour on national television along with an on-camera kiss with Akanksha Puri.

In reaction to their nominations conversation, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 chose to penalise Akanksha Puri, Abhishek Malhan, and Jiya Shankar. Pooja Bhatt scolded Jiya and Abhishek for becoming unrealistic after gaining success at such a young age. The seasoned actor-director voiced her disbelief at seeing 'intelligent individuals' make such errors.

Tune in to JioCinema's 24-hour live feed to keep up on the Bigg Boss OTT house chats.