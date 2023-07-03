Breaking News
Residents hit the streets as craters surface on Aarey road
NIA busts ISIS module in state; 4 arrested
Train engine worth Rs 5 crore goes missing!
Human rights body pulls up BMC over denial of medical facilities
Escalator shifted from Mira Rd to Mahim station
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss OTT 2 Jia Shankar nominates Pooja Bhatt post winning captaincy task

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jia Shankar nominates Pooja Bhatt post-winning captaincy task

Updated on: 03 July,2023 11:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jia Shankar has been crowned as the new captain during the new challenge and nominated Pooja Bhatt

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jia Shankar nominates Pooja Bhatt post-winning captaincy task

Bigg Boss OTT: New captain Jia Shankar nominates Pooja Bhatt

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jia Shankar nominates Pooja Bhatt post-winning captaincy task
x
00:00

Jia Shankar has been crowned as the new captain during the new leadership challenge, giving her the authority to nominate one participant. With the desired crown firmly in her grasp, Jia wasted no time in exercising her newfound authority, shocking the house by nominating Pooja Bhatt.


Pooja Bhatt is one of the most appreciated contestants of this season. Salman also appreciated her stand. Jia's choice to select Pooja was a deliberate measure to ensure her own safety for the week. Jia carefully targeted Pooja, a strong challenger and a force to be reckoned with, in a clever move. This surprise twist forced the remaining participants to rethink their relationships and seek fresh plans to keep their spots in the house.


Bigg Boss has removed Abhishek Malhan, the house captain, from the leadership for breaching the rules. He was frequently spotted napping during the day. It should be noted that Abhishek got his captaincy after completing a secret task. After winning the task, Bigg Boss dismissed Jad and handed Abhishek complete control.


Manisha Rani nominated Jiya Shankar during the nominations task, on Monday, which enraged her, and the two got into a brawl. The two were spotted accusing each other of dirty tricks. On Monday, Abdu Rozik left the show as well. He prepared a reel with four of his favourite nominated contestants before leaving the house. 

During the last ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ Salman Khan confirmed Akanksha Puri's exit from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, and Akanksha Puri were the candidates nominated for eviction this week.

Salman Khan also schooled Jad for his unrealistic behaviour on national television along with an on-camera kiss with Akanksha Puri.

In reaction to their nominations conversation, the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2 chose to penalise Akanksha Puri, Abhishek Malhan, and Jiya Shankar. Pooja Bhatt scolded Jiya and Abhishek for becoming unrealistic after gaining success at such a young age. The seasoned actor-director voiced her disbelief at seeing 'intelligent individuals' make such errors. 

Tune in to JioCinema's 24-hour live feed to keep up on the Bigg Boss OTT house chats.

Salman Khan pooja bhatt Bigg Boss OTT Entertainment News indian television television news entertaintment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK