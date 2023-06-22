Bigg Boss OTT 2: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has reacted to daughter Pooja Bhatt entering the Salman Khan-hosted show

'Admire her audacity': Mahesh Bhatt reacts to daughter Pooja Bhatt entering Bigg Boss OTT 2

Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as a surprise contestant last week, when the show was launched on JioCinema. Pooja Bhatt was initially posing as one of the judges at the Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiere, grilling the contestants entering the show. In the end, host Salman Khan revealed that Pooja was the surprise 13th contestant who was going to be entering the house.

The announcement took viewers as well as the contestants by surprise. Now, her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has reacted to his daughter being on the show. "Life's greatest adventures begin when we step into the realm of the unknown with courage and curiosity. She has done just that. I admire her audacity," he told ETimes.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 commenced on June 17 and it seems like the contestants are warming up to each other and sharing details about their life. Pooja Bhatt spoke about her battle with alcoholism at the age of 44 and then her journey to sobriety.

Pooja was seen talking to co-contestant Cyrus Broacha, when she said, "I had a drinking problem, and that's why I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit." She then spoke about how she was labelled as an "alcoholic" by people and how she tackled that.

Pooja was heard saying that men get the license from society and hence, freely talk about being "addicted and recovering from alcoholism."

"Women don't openly drink and so they don't openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism I realised that why should I recover in the closet? People used to call me an alcoholic but then I said I'm a recovering alcoholic," she explained.

She played her first leading role in Mahesh Bhatt's television film, Daddy, in 1989. Her biggest solo hit and her big screen debut came with the musical hit Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, which was a remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood classic It Happened One Night. She made her directorial debut with Paap in 2004, starring John Abraham and Udita Goswami. Since then, she has directed films like Holiday, Dhokha, Kajraare and Jism 2.

In 2020, Pooja returned to acting with Sadak 2, a sequel to the hit 1991 film. In 2021, Bhatt made her web series debut in the Netflix series Bombay Begums. In 2022, she appeared in the film Chup: Revenge of the Artist.