Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets chosen as first captain

Updated on: 21 June,2023 05:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Television actress and Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz has become the first captain of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house

Falaq Naaz, Pic/Instagram

Television actress and Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz has become the first captain of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house.


In the latest episode of the controversial reality show, the captaincy task took place. The selection of the captain was given to "captain makers" Abhishek Malhan and Cyrus Broacha.


Abhishek took Akanksha Puri's name, while Cyrus vouched for Falaq as the candidate for captaincy. There were heated discussions among the housemates over this.


Falaq won and was feted with the title of the very first captain of the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house.

On the other hand, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev were nominated for eviction.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' airs on Jio Cinema.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

