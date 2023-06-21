Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets chosen as first captain

Television actress and Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz has become the first captain of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house

Falaq Naaz, Pic/Instagram

In the latest episode of the controversial reality show, the captaincy task took place. The selection of the captain was given to "captain makers" Abhishek Malhan and Cyrus Broacha.

Abhishek took Akanksha Puri's name, while Cyrus vouched for Falaq as the candidate for captaincy. There were heated discussions among the housemates over this.

Falaq won and was feted with the title of the very first captain of the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house.

On the other hand, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev were nominated for eviction.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' airs on Jio Cinema.

