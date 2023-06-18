Watch video! Meet Falaq Naaz on Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sheezan and my mom believe I am made for Bigg Boss

Falaq Naaz entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Saturday

Actress Falaq Naaz who has been part of shows like 'Laal Ishq' and 'Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani' has entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house on Saturday. Falaq got into conversation with mid-day.com just before her entry.

Falaq's brother Sheezan Khan had been in the news for his arrest following co-star Tunisha Sharma's death on the sets of 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.' Speaking about how the family put out a strong front throughout that period, Falaq said, "It was for the first time that people saw us go through such a phase. They saw us struggling with those circumstances and because we are actors and our life is an open book. However, people don't know that we have already faced a lot in life, only we know about it. Those situations taught us a lot and we learnt to look after each other since childhood. Family is meant to stand by each other though tough times and keep each other strong. So this situation wasn't something shocking for us and everybody should support their family in tough times."

Sheezan who has now been released and has resumed work, has been posting about Falaq and sending her good wishes over social media. The actress said, "He loves me like I love him. He is very happy and extremely confident about what 'aapi' (sister) is capable of. Sheezan and my mom believe that I am made for Bigg Boss and that I will do a good job. Even my close friends have shown a lot of confidence in me." She adds that she hopes she can prove herself on the show.

Speaking about the things she is very particular about and will not tolerate in the house she said, "Unnecessary drama is a big turnoff for me and I cannot indulge in it. People overreact in the Bigg Boss house and cross the line which I don't like. Every contestant should play with dignity, keeping their principles intact, which is very important. If someone tries to shake up my principles, you will definitely see me reacting."

