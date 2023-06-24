Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan calls out Aaliya Siddiqui for washing dirty linen in public

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan call out certain contestants like Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani for setting false narratives in the house

The first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 turned out to be quite dramatic. Host Salman Khan was in his element, showing the mirror to contestants, asking them tough questions and forcing them to reflect on their behaviour in the first week of the show.

One of his targets was Akanksha Puri, who kept cribbing about her jail time. Salman accused her of trying to set a narrative in the house with respect to the incident concerning Bebika. Akanksha had pointed out that Bebika wasn't behaving normally and needed medical supervision. Salman questioned Akanksha for blowing the whole incident out of proportion. He reprimanded Akansha for using foul language against Bebika. Akansha replied that Bebika has extreme aggression and that is why she felt like she needs a therapy session.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT season 2. She entered the house saying that she is here to establish her identity and start her career in the film industry. She was seen bringing up her personal matters during conversations with other contestants through the week. On Saturday's episode, Salman warned her against talking about her personal life on the show.

Actor and anchor Maniesh Paul also entered the Bigg Boss OTT house to promote his web series Rafuchakkar in which he plays the role of a con man. Maniesh gave housemates a task in which they had to give titles to each other. Falak gave the Kaamchori Mera Naam title to Cyrus. Jad gave I, Me, Myself title to Jia. Aaliya gave Nautanki Mera Naam title to Bebika.

Salman too played a similar game with the housemates and told them to give film titles to each other. However, Salman corrected them by giving his perception. While Avinash gave the Main Anadi Tu Khiladi title to Palak and Akansha, Salman said, in his opinion, it was Pooja and Cyrus. The Yeh Dukh Kaahe Khatam Nahi Hota title was given to Avinash.

Salman Khan told Palak too that she has entered the house with a false narrative. Palak had said that she is a perfectionist and cannot stand untidiness. However, Salman pointed out that she has done nothing about some parts in the house which were untidy.