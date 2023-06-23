Bigg Boss OTT Day 5 Highlights: The Bigg Boss OTT house was a whirlwind of events leaving everyone eagerly anticipating what twists and turns await them in the days to come

Listen to this article Bigg Boss OTT Day 5 Highlights: Unforgettable moments of deep bonding, steamy flirtation, and fireworks with intense fights x 00:00

Bigg Boss OTT Day 5 Highlights: Bigg Boss OTT, the house witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions, from playful nicknames to heated clashes, flirtations, and loyalty dilemmas.

The day began with Cyrus expressing his wish to be addressed as Bubbly rather than Sir, reflecting his upbeat nature. Meanwhile, Manisha came up with the nickname 'Lovely' for herself, and Jia preferred the name 'Sonu'.

Falaq took charge as the first captain of the season, but not everyone in the house is pleased with her leadership. Palak and Jiya discussed how Falaq has become dominant and referred to her as the 'Thakur' of the house. Palak confidently stated that Falaq's reign won't last long.

Due to Aaliya and Bebika being imprisoned in the jail, Falaq, as the captain, couldn't cook. The cooking responsibilities fell upon Cyrus, who was guided by Falaq in preparing mutton. The question remained whether Cyrus would successfully cook food for the entire house.

Jad, the heartthrob of the house, showed his admiration for Manisha. He assisted her in getting ready, helping her tie the knot of her traditional wear and choosing the perfect accessories to match her outfit.

Jad engaged in a flirtatious conversation with Akansha near the jail. He expressed his disagreement with her being in jail when she hadn't done anything wrong. Playfully, he suggested taking her along for a shower. Akansha's response was left unanswered.

Bebika's task involved face reading prominent contestants: Abhishek, Jia Shankar, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt. The task led to an intense argument between Abhishek and Bebika, where he became upset by her calling him two-faced. The situation escalated when Abhishek retorted, "Kuttey ke bhaukne par pathar nahi maarte," and Bebika screamed back in retaliation.

Bigg Boss presented Palak with a crucial choice of either releasing Akanksha from jail or use 30,000 BB currency coins to procure essential rations for the house. Palak found herself torn between personal relationships and the well-being of the entire household, standing at the crossroads of loyalty.

With non stop entertainment and drama, viewers are urged not to miss out on the live feed, available exclusively on JioCinema.