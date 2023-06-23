Breaking News
50-year-old man involved in over 20 cases of thefts held in Virar
Mumbai reports two Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 29
Prime Minister Modi holds talks with President Biden at White House
COVID-19 jumbo centres 'scam': ED surveys BMC's Central Purchase Dept
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss OTT Day 5 Highlights Unforgettable moments of deep bonding steamy flirtation and fireworks with intense fights

Bigg Boss OTT Day 5 Highlights: Unforgettable moments of deep bonding, steamy flirtation, and fireworks with intense fights

Updated on: 23 June,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bigg Boss OTT Day 5 Highlights: The Bigg Boss OTT house was a whirlwind of events leaving everyone eagerly anticipating what twists and turns await them in the days to come

Bigg Boss OTT Day 5 Highlights: Unforgettable moments of deep bonding, steamy flirtation, and fireworks with intense fights

Picture Courtesy/PR

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss OTT Day 5 Highlights: Unforgettable moments of deep bonding, steamy flirtation, and fireworks with intense fights
x
00:00

Bigg Boss OTT Day 5 Highlights: Bigg Boss OTT, the house witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions, from playful nicknames to heated clashes, flirtations, and loyalty dilemmas. 


The day began with Cyrus expressing his wish to be addressed as Bubbly rather than Sir, reflecting his upbeat nature. Meanwhile, Manisha came up with the nickname 'Lovely' for herself, and Jia preferred the name 'Sonu'.


Falaq took charge as the first captain of the season, but not everyone in the house is pleased with her leadership. Palak and Jiya discussed how Falaq has become dominant and referred to her as the 'Thakur' of the house. Palak confidently stated that Falaq's reign won't last long.


Due to Aaliya and Bebika being imprisoned in the jail, Falaq, as the captain, couldn't cook. The cooking responsibilities fell upon Cyrus, who was guided by Falaq in preparing mutton. The question remained whether Cyrus would successfully cook food for the entire house.

Jad, the heartthrob of the house, showed his admiration for Manisha. He assisted her in getting ready, helping her tie the knot of her traditional wear and choosing the perfect accessories to match her outfit.

Jad engaged in a flirtatious conversation with Akansha near the jail. He expressed his disagreement with her being in jail when she hadn't done anything wrong. Playfully, he suggested taking her along for a shower. Akansha's response was left unanswered.

Bebika's task involved face reading prominent contestants: Abhishek, Jia Shankar, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt. The task led to an intense argument between Abhishek and Bebika, where he became upset by her calling him two-faced. The situation escalated when Abhishek retorted, "Kuttey ke bhaukne par pathar nahi maarte," and Bebika screamed back in retaliation.

Bigg Boss presented Palak with a crucial choice of  either releasing Akanksha from jail or use 30,000 BB currency coins to procure essential rations for the house. Palak found herself torn between personal relationships and the well-being of the entire household, standing at the crossroads of loyalty.

The Bigg Boss OTT house was a whirlwind of events leaving everyone eagerly anticipating what twists and turns await them in the days to come.

With non stop entertainment and drama, viewers are urged not to miss out on the live feed, available exclusively on JioCinema. Stay tuned to witness all the inside action unfold in real-time.

Bigg Boss OTT Web Series News Web Series Entertainment News Entertainment News Update indian television television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK