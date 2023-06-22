Bigg Boss OTT 2 task unveils hidden personalities: Bebika's unfiltered and raw ‘face reading’ of contestants | Exclusive

In the ongoing episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, an intriguing task was announced. The task aimed to provide a chance to release the jailed contestants, namely Aaliya, Akanksha, and Bebika. Bebika's task was about the ‘face reading’ of four prominent contestants: Abhishek, Jia Shankar, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt

Bebika and Abhishek, Pic/Bigg Boss OTT 2

In the ongoing episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, an intriguing task was announced. The task aimed to provide a chance to release the jailed contestants, namely Aaliya, Akanksha, and Bebika. Each contestant would have a unique challenge to face, and the contestant who would complete it successfully would be released from their imprisonment.

Bebika's task was about the ‘face reading’ of four prominent contestants: Abhishek, Jia Shankar, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt.

Analysing Abhishek, Bebika stated that he possesses a generous and kind-hearted nature. However, she also pointed out that he has hypocritical ‘two-faced’ tendencies and that she didn’t know ‘which side to slap first.’ Bebika shrewdly commented that Abhishek possessed creativity but still stole other contestants’ content and was a ‘content chor’.

Moving on to Manisha Rani, Bebika described her as an emotional and easy-going person, someone who radiates happiness. However, she added that Manisha sometimes puts on a facade of sweetness, hinting at a certain level of pretence.

When it came to Pooja Bhatt, Bebika expressed her admiration, considering her to be a pure and genuine soul within the Bigg Boss OTT house. She commented further that Pooja gets attached to people easily.

Lastly, Bebika assessed Jia Shankar, acknowledging her inclination towards jealousy and constant attention-seeking behavior. Despite this, Bebika appreciated Jia's dressing sense.

The dental implant surgeon and TV actress had previously talked to Mid-day about being on the reality show. Bebika admitted that everybody in her family trained her in courtesy, humility and etiquette leading up to the show but she believed that “unless you are completely raw you will not make place in people’s hearts.” Perhaps this is what sparked her blunt assessment of the contestants!

This time, the real boss on the show is the audience. With multi-camera 24-hour livestreaming, audiences can toggle between perspectives and observe contestants at any given moment. They can also factor in on important decisions like task allotment and division, rationing of food supplies and eliminations. It’s therefore even more important for contestants to make a lasting and favourable impression on the audience!

Bigg Boss OTT 2 can be streamed on JioCinema.