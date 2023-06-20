Meet Bebika Dhurve on Bigg Boss OTT 2: Tejasswi Prakash was Kabir Singh and Karan Kundrra was her Preeti on the show

Actress-dentist Bebika Dhurve has entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house

Dentist, actor and astrologer Bebika Dhurve has entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house. She opened up to mid-day.com about how her family and friends reacted to her decision to take up the reality show, her favourite ex-contestants and much more.

How did your family and friends react to your decision of doing 'Bigg Boss OTT 2?'

My family, friends and even my team did not believe that I got the show. They kept asking me what I have done to get such a big show and I was bombarded with these questions. My reaction was neutral but everyone around me had a strong reaction. Everybody in my circle has been training me not to be at my worst behaviour and to be nice, humble and kind. They reminded me that I'm carrying the family's reputation with me. However, I believe unless you are completely raw you will not make place in peoples hearts. I have a lot of patience and this show will help me grow even more. Overall, I am a peaceful person.

Do you feel being a TV actor is an advantage?

Judging by the promos I have made an estimation about the people entering the show. They are bigger actors who have a huge fan following and I'm a newbie in front of them. However, TV has been an advantage and I have been part of a hit show that was number 1 on Zee TV for a long time.

You juggle between multiple professions...

Besides being an actor I am a board certified dental surgeon and implant specialist. I'm also a hereditary astrologer. I have not left any profession, I just keep adding more to myself.

Which ex-contestants are you favourite and why?

MC Stan is my hot favourite. I had a wonderful time watching him. If I was in the house and he called me 'shemdi' I would call him 'shemda' on his face, at the same time, I would have been friends with him. Even Sidharth Shukla played amazingly well. He had a lot of mental strength to go through the entire journey by himself. Everyone looks for an emotional support to talk and share their feelings. Rubina Dilaik opened up her personal life in front of 1.4 crore people, which requires guts. I liked Tejasswi Prakash's possessiveness for Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi was Kabir Singh and Karan was her Preeti on the show. Plus she's doing so well now, she looks gorgeous in 'Naagin.' These are a few people I look up to and am trying to learn the best from them.

What will you miss about the outside world?

Recently I have been trying to establish myself as a doctor internationally as well, so I have been a bad mother to my dog.

How would you deal with unhygienic contestants on the show?

I'm a very organised and hygienic person, I would try to explain to the person in a pragmatic way, I won't be bitchy about it. Being a doctor I understand peoples emotions well. However, if they still don't understand I will have to show tough love.

Your thoughts about host Salman Khan?

I've had a crush on Salman Khan since I was a child and dreamt of being his heroine. Maybe I'm manifesting that.