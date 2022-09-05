Ganesh Chaturthi! Tejasswi Prakash: We have Ganpati at home for 6 days this year

Tejasswi Prakash celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with mid-day.com
Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram
'Bigg Boss 15' winner and 'Naagin 6' star, Tejasswi Prakash spent sometime with mid-day.com this Ganesh Chaturthi, as we joined the celebrations at her home.
Speaking about the festival she said, "During Covid I did the decorations myself, because I had time. I miss doing the preparations with my younger brother. Every year we like have real flowers as part of the decoration, though it is tougher to maintain. Most people have Ganeshji visiting for a day and half, mine is Gauri Ganpati and it's for six days this year. It's a lot tougher to maintain and you have people coming to seek blessings for six days. I love it!"
Speaking about the only time she was forced to skip Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home she said, "The one year that I skipped Ganpati was when I was doing 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' The day I was supposed to land was visarjan day. That is the only time in my life I missed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home."
