Breaking News
Mumbai: Only Rs 170-cr property tax collected since 2016, says Panvel civic body
Place where Cyrus Mistry’s car crashed is an accident blackspot
Mumbai reports 376 Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Teachers across nation set to take special oath
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi Tejasswi Prakash We have Ganpati at home for 6 days this year

Ganesh Chaturthi! Tejasswi Prakash: We have Ganpati at home for 6 days this year

Updated on: 05 September,2022 04:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Tejasswi Prakash celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with mid-day.com

Ganesh Chaturthi! Tejasswi Prakash: We have Ganpati at home for 6 days this year

Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram


'Bigg Boss 15' winner and 'Naagin 6' star, Tejasswi Prakash spent sometime with mid-day.com this Ganesh Chaturthi, as we joined the celebrations at her home. 




Speaking about the festival she said, "During Covid I did the decorations myself, because I had time. I miss doing the preparations with my younger brother. Every year we like have real flowers as part of the decoration, though it is tougher to maintain. Most people have Ganeshji visiting for a day and half, mine is Gauri Ganpati and it's for six days this year. It's a lot tougher to maintain and you have people coming to seek blessings for six days. I love it!"


Also Read: Watch video! Ganesh Chaturthi: Tejasswi Prakash invites us home to join the celebrations

Speaking about the only time she was forced to skip Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home she said, "The one year that I skipped Ganpati was when I was doing 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.' The day I was supposed to land was visarjan day. That is the only time in my life I missed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home."

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

Will `Brahmastra` turn the game for single screens?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Tejasswi Prakash ganpati ganesh chaturthi indian television visarjan

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK