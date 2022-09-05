Ganesh Chaturthi! Mohit Malik: Ekbir is excited to meet people, he's inherited Addite's traits

Mohit, Addite and Ekbir invited mid-day.com to join the celebrations at home
Mohit, Addite and Ekbir
Actor Mohit Malik, Addite and Ekbir invited mid-day.com to join the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home. The couple says they are glad their son Ekbir is having a fun time!
Mohit said, "He is just excited to meet people, so many people are coming home and there's so much hustle bustle. He's talking and connecting with people. I'm not very social and I'm glad that he is, he has inherited Addite's trait. He's a happy baby, more than toys, he wants to talk and play with people." Addite added, "We were initially worried because He hadn't met too many people during Covid. He's been wearing his 'morpankh' and roaming around the house."
Speaking about the family traditions during the festive period, Mohit said, "Addite's mom makes amazing modaks. They are my favourite but I can't eat too many as I'm on a diet." Addite added, "We make 'Rushichi bhaji.' Leaves from the forest are boiled, with curd and salt. You are not supposed to put anythingelse in it. These are a few rituals that I have seen since childhood and they are beautiful."
Mohit being Punjabi and Addite being Maharashtrian, the former says, "These are the perks of having a Maharashtrian wife. Breakfast is Punjabi, lunch is Maharashtrian, dinner is a blend of both."
