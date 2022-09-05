Breaking News
Mumbai: Only Rs 170-cr property tax collected since 2016, says Panvel civic body
Place where Cyrus Mistry’s car crashed is an accident blackspot
Mumbai reports 376 Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Teachers across nation set to take special oath
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Ganesh Chaturthi Mohit Malik Ekbir is excited to meet people hes inherited Addites traits

Ganesh Chaturthi! Mohit Malik: Ekbir is excited to meet people, he's inherited Addite's traits

Updated on: 05 September,2022 03:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Mohit, Addite and Ekbir invited mid-day.com to join the celebrations at home

Ganesh Chaturthi! Mohit Malik: Ekbir is excited to meet people, he's inherited Addite's traits

Mohit, Addite and Ekbir


Actor Mohit Malik, Addite and Ekbir invited mid-day.com to join the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home. The couple says they are glad their son Ekbir is having a fun time!


Mohit said, "He is just excited to meet people, so many people are coming home and there's so much hustle bustle. He's talking and connecting with people. I'm not very social and I'm glad that he is, he has inherited Addite's trait. He's a happy baby, more than toys, he wants to talk and play with people." Addite added, "We were initially worried because He hadn't met too many people during Covid. He's been wearing his 'morpankh' and roaming around the house."



Also Read: Watch video! Ganesh Chaturthi: Mohit Malik, Addite and Ekbir invite us to join in the celebrations at home


Speaking about the family traditions during the festive period, Mohit said, "Addite's mom makes amazing modaks. They are my favourite but I can't eat too many as I'm on a diet." Addite added, "We make 'Rushichi bhaji.' Leaves from the forest are boiled, with curd and salt. You are not supposed to put anythingelse in it. These are a few rituals that I have seen since childhood and they are beautiful."

Watch video to know more!

 

Mohit being Punjabi and Addite being Maharashtrian, the former says, "These are the perks of having a Maharashtrian wife. Breakfast is Punjabi, lunch is Maharashtrian, dinner is a blend of both."

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

.

Will `Brahmastra` turn the game for single screens?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Mohit Malik ganesh chaturthi ganpati indian television

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK