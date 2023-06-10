Tejasswi Prakash turned 30 on June 10

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Listen to this article THIS is how Karan Kundrra wished Tejasswi Prakash, shares pics from her birthday party x 00:00

Tejasswi Prakash turned 30 on June 10 and had a special birthday celebration with beau Karan Kundrra by her side. Later, Karan took to Instagram to share a special note for his ladylove, along with pictures from the birthday celebrations.

For the celebrations, the actress opted for a red outfit and while Karan opted for a black tee and blue jacket. The actress also celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi on her shoot set.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Karan posted, "Happy birthday princess, I pray that you get everything your heart desires & that I can keep making you laugh along the way… I love you loads my laddoo, you came into my complicated life and I realised everything is so simple.. mein tera tu meri bass aur kuch samajhne ki zaroorat nai.." Tejasswi replied, "I am the happiest… I love you sunny" with a heart emoji.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular couples in the television industry. Love sparked between the two on Bigg Boss 15. In a house, where contestants are pitted against each other, Tejasswi not only won the trophy but also found love.

From dinner dates to casual spottings in the city, the couple trend on social media everytime thy step out together and interact with the paparazzi. They also share mushy posts or each other on their Instagram feed.

Karan and Tejasswi's relationship started after the former confessed on Bigg Boss 15 that he has a crush on the latter. With a little help from singer and co-contestant Akasa, they started dating.