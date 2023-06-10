Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > THIS is how Karan Kundrra wished Tejasswi Prakash shares pics from her birthday party

THIS is how Karan Kundrra wished Tejasswi Prakash, shares pics from her birthday party

Updated on: 10 June,2023 08:30 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Tejasswi Prakash turned 30 on June 10

THIS is how Karan Kundrra wished Tejasswi Prakash, shares pics from her birthday party

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Listen to this article
THIS is how Karan Kundrra wished Tejasswi Prakash, shares pics from her birthday party
x
00:00

Tejasswi Prakash turned 30 on June 10 and had a special birthday celebration with beau Karan Kundrra by her side. Later, Karan took to Instagram to share a special note for his ladylove, along with pictures from the birthday celebrations.


For the celebrations, the actress opted for a red outfit and while Karan opted for a black tee and blue jacket. The actress also celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi on her shoot set.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)


Karan posted, "Happy birthday princess, I pray that you get everything your heart desires & that I can keep making you laugh along the way… I love you loads my laddoo, you came into my complicated life and I realised everything is so simple.. mein tera tu meri bass aur kuch samajhne ki zaroorat nai.." Tejasswi replied, "I am the happiest… I love you sunny" with a heart emoji.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular couples in the television industry. Love sparked between the two on Bigg Boss 15. In a house, where contestants are pitted against each other, Tejasswi not only won the trophy but also found love.

From dinner dates to casual spottings in the city, the couple trend on social media everytime thy step out together and interact with the paparazzi. They also share mushy posts or each other on their Instagram feed. 

Karan and Tejasswi's relationship started after the former confessed on Bigg Boss 15 that he has a crush on the latter. With a  little help from singer and co-contestant Akasa, they started dating.

Tejasswi Prakash karan kundra birthday Happy Birthday birthday wishes indian television television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK