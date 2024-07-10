Elvish Yadav is required to appear before the ED's Lucknow-based unit in Uttar Pradesh on July 23

In Pic: Elvish Yadav (Pic/Instagram)

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav in a money laundering case related to the snake venom rave party incident. The ED registered a case against Yadav in May, charging him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Yadav is required to appear before the ED's Lucknow-based unit in Uttar Pradesh on July 23 in connection with this case.

ANI has reported the new summon and provided information about Yadav's scheduled appearance. Earlier in May, the Enforcement Directorate registered a case based on the FIR and charge sheet filed by the Noida police against Elvish Yadav and others involved in the snake venom case. In November 2023, an FIR was filed against six people, including Elvish. The complaint was lodged by People for Animals (PFA).

The FIR was registered against the six individuals at Noida Sector 49 police station for allegedly supplying snake venom suspected to be used as a recreational drug at a rave party in Noida. The case was later transferred from Noida's Sector 49 police station to Sector 20 police station on the orders of Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh.

Elvish Yadav was arrested on March 17, along with five others, and charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. He was granted bail by the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court five days after his arrest.

Subsequently, police arrested two more suspects in the case, identified as Ishwar and Vinay, both residents of Haryana and known to Elvish. On April 6, the Noida police filed a chargesheet against the YouTuber and seven others, alleging involvement in snake smuggling and organizing rave parties. The 1200-page chargesheet stated that Elvish was in contact with snake charmers and that a poisonous snake and 20 millilitres of venom from the Krait species were recovered from the location.

About Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav has gained recognition due to his YouTube videos and has been in the headlines for his cold war with fellow YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. Yadav became popular after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, where he defeated fellow YouTuber Abhishek Malhan.

