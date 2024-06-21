Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Bigg Boss OTT 3 Anil Kapoor shocked as Shivani Kumari reveals her mom stabbed her for making videos

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor shocked as Shivani Kumari reveals her mom stabbed her for making videos

Updated on: 21 June,2024 09:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Bigg Boss OTT 3: When Anil Kapoor asked Shivani Kumari about her vlogging journey, she revealed that it was never a cakewalk for her

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor shocked as Shivani Kumari reveals her mom stabbed her for making videos

In Pic: Shivani Kumari and Anil Kapoor

Listen to this article
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor shocked as Shivani Kumari reveals her mom stabbed her for making videos
x
00:00

The time has come for Anil Kapoor to take the host's chair as Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on Jio Cinema. After introducing Chandrika Gera Dixit and Ranvir Shorey, Anil Kapoor introduced the third contestant, YouTuber Shivani Kumari. As Kumari entered the stage, she became emotional seeing a superstar like Anil Kapoor standing in front of her.


Shivani tried to control her emotions, but she couldn't hold back her tears. Seeing Shivani so emotional, Anil also got teary-eyed. When Anil asked Shivani about her vlogging journey, she revealed that it was never a cakewalk for her. Shivani shared that her villagers were never in favour of her making vlogs, and this escalated when her own mom stabbed her in the stomach. This revelation left Anil Kapoor shocked.


The first contestant to enter the house was Vada Pav Girl aka Chandrika Dixit Gera


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

The second contestant to enter the house was Ranvir Shorey

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

The third Contestant to enter the house was Shivani Kumari 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

The fourth contestant to enter the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house was Sana Makbul Khan

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Contestant number 5 was the social media sensation Vishal Pandey

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor will be replacing Salman Khan as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 3. During the press conference for the reality show, when asked about this, Anil shared, "There is no one who can replace Salman Khan." The actor further mentioned that he had chatted with Salman, and Bhaijaan is very happy about his friend's new endeavour. Anil said that Salman is very happy for him as he is doing a non-fictional show.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will stream on Jio Cinema.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bigg Boss OTT anil kapoor Salman Khan Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK