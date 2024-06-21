Bigg Boss OTT 3: When Anil Kapoor asked Shivani Kumari about her vlogging journey, she revealed that it was never a cakewalk for her

In Pic: Shivani Kumari and Anil Kapoor

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor shocked as Shivani Kumari reveals her mom stabbed her for making videos

The time has come for Anil Kapoor to take the host's chair as Bigg Boss OTT 3 premiered on Jio Cinema. After introducing Chandrika Gera Dixit and Ranvir Shorey, Anil Kapoor introduced the third contestant, YouTuber Shivani Kumari. As Kumari entered the stage, she became emotional seeing a superstar like Anil Kapoor standing in front of her.

Shivani tried to control her emotions, but she couldn't hold back her tears. Seeing Shivani so emotional, Anil also got teary-eyed. When Anil asked Shivani about her vlogging journey, she revealed that it was never a cakewalk for her. Shivani shared that her villagers were never in favour of her making vlogs, and this escalated when her own mom stabbed her in the stomach. This revelation left Anil Kapoor shocked.

The first contestant to enter the house was Vada Pav Girl aka Chandrika Dixit Gera

The second contestant to enter the house was Ranvir Shorey

The third Contestant to enter the house was Shivani Kumari

The fourth contestant to enter the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house was Sana Makbul Khan

Contestant number 5 was the social media sensation Vishal Pandey

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor will be replacing Salman Khan as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 3. During the press conference for the reality show, when asked about this, Anil shared, "There is no one who can replace Salman Khan." The actor further mentioned that he had chatted with Salman, and Bhaijaan is very happy about his friend's new endeavour. Anil said that Salman is very happy for him as he is doing a non-fictional show.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will stream on Jio Cinema.