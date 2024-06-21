Breaking News
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor shoots fiery questions at 'Vada Pav girl' Chandrika Gera Dixit - Watch promo

21 June,2024
Bigg Boss OTT 3: In a promo, we can see the first contestant entering the stage. The contestant appears to be Chandrika Dixit Gera, aka the Vada Pav girl

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor shoots fiery questions at 'Vada Pav girl' Chandrika Gera Dixit - Watch promo

New promos of Bigg Boss OTT 3 are out now!

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor shoots fiery questions at 'Vada Pav girl' Chandrika Gera Dixit - Watch promo
Bigg Boss OTT 3 is gaining all the attention, and we can't even blame the people. For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, Anil Kapoor will take the hosting chair. As the premiere approaches, Jio Cinema has dropped yet another set of promos, and they are all things grand.


In the first promo released today, we can see the new host of the show, Anil Kapoor, dancing and celebrating the grand launch. In the clip, Anil Kapoor is seen saying, "Abhi tak ki journey thi ekdum jhakaas, par ab kuch hoga khaas." The Mr. India star was also seen grooving to the beats of "I Love You" and "Gallan Goodiyaan."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)


In another promo, we can see the first contestant entering the stage. The contestant appears to be Chandrika Dixit Gera, also known as the Vada Pav girl. Chandrika is seen responding to multiple allegations made against her. She is wearing a beautiful purple sequin saree.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anil Kapoor will be replacing Salman Khan as a host for Bigg Boss OTT 3. During the press conference of the reality show, when asked about this, Anil shared, "There is no one who can replace Salman Khan." The actor further continued and shared that he has had a chat with Salman and Bhaijaan is very happy about his friend's new endeavor. Anil said that Salman is very happy for him as he is doing a non-fictional show.

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show was won by Elvish Yadav.

When the promo of the show was released, the video features actor Anil Kapoor as the new host. In the video, reflecting on his life experiences, Anil addresses the question, "Kya hi baaki hai AK?" with the response, "Abhi to bas shuru kia hai," signifying his new role in the show. Season 3 of Bigg Boss OTT will revolve around the theme of Ab Sab Badlega with the tagline Thoda Logic, Thoda Magic.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will premiere from today, Friday, June 21.

