Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik allegedly slaps Vishal Pandey over comment about second wife Kritika, fans side with latter

Armaan Malik was seen slapping Vishal Pandey for saying 'he likes Kritika' in front of his friend Lovekesh Kataria

In Pic: Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey

What is irony? It is Armaan Malik explaining to Vishal Pandey how he is wrong to say that he likes Kritika Malik. So, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has released a new promo and, well, people are siding with Vishal. In the new promo that Jio Cinema has posted, Armaan was seen slapping Vishal Pandey for saying 'he likes Kritika' in front of his friend Lovekesh Kataria.

What happened?

Armaan Malik's first wife, who came out of the house last to last week, came as a guest on the BB OTT 3 stage, where she brought up a topic about Vishal praising Armaan's second wife. Surprisingly, they tried to demean Vishal and planned to portray Pandey in a bad light.

This conversation escalated as Armaan went to confront Vishal. Things got out of hand when Armaan allegedly slapped Vishal. Vishal was seen shocked and charging towards him, daring him to hit him. As soon as this clip went viral, fans started siding with Vishal. One user said, "Not a fan of Vishal Pandey, but I also saw that episode, and Vishal said it in a positive way. Armaan Malik reacted too much. Not just Armaan, but Payal portrayed that thing in a way that would anger anyone... I really feel bad for Vishal."

"Vishal was right; he said bhabhi sunder lagti hai," said another user. A viewer also wrote, "Usne ache way me he bola tha..." A bunch of people started writing 'Remove Armaan Malik from the show' in the comment box.

Recently, Payal, in an interview with us, talked about the recent clip of Sana Makbul asking Armaan Malik about Payal having two husbands and his reaction, which shocked everyone. When Sana asked Armaan about this situation, he said that he would have left Payal. Reacting to Armaan's statement, Payal said, "He is a man, and a man can never accept that his wife or his lover is with someone else. So I am not at all shocked by that statement."

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will stream on Jio Cinema.