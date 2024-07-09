Breaking News
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Eagle-eyed fans spot snake near Lovekesh Kataria, see the viral clip

Updated on: 09 July,2024 02:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bigg Boss OTT 3: In a viral video, eagle-eyed fans spotted a black snake slithering across the floor where Lovekesh Kataria was seated with his hands tied

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Eagle-eyed fans spot snake near Lovekesh Kataria, see the viral clip

In Pic: Screengrab from the viral clip

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Eagle-eyed fans spot snake near Lovekesh Kataria, see the viral clip
It is not new that Bigg Boss is making headlines, but this time the reason will definitely shock you. In an absolutely shocking turn of events, a snake was spotted inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. In a viral video, eagle-eyed fans spotted a black snake slithering across the floor where Lovekesh Kataria was seated with his hands tied.


This video, which has made its way to social media, is making fans worried about the situation. Many are calling out the makers for their negligence. One user wrote, "How could a snake get inside the house? This is a serious safety lapse." Another netizen commented, "The producers need to ensure the safety of the contestants. This could have been a dangerous situation."


"Snake in the Bigg Boss house while #LuvKataria and #VishalPandey are sleeping in the garden? What kind of negligence is this? Safety should be the top priority, not TRP! This is unacceptable and puts contestants at serious risk," another angry user wrote on X.


Soon after this video gained significant attention, Bigg Boss Tak, a page that shares updates about the show, wrote, "Fans claim they've seen the snake for real in the live feed and have recorded the clip. Meanwhile, a JioCinema member from the Bigg Boss team shared that they checked internally and found the video of the snake in the garden area, where Luv Kataria is handcuffed, to be doctored. However, @JioCinema needs to issue an official statement. This is serious!! @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND”

This statement received a lot of backlash from fans. One user said, "The video is not doctored; users recorded it from the live feed. There are 4-5 different recording clips. How could they all be doctored? Shame on you." "We want an official statement from @JioCinema and @EndemolShineIND," Elvish Yadav's official fan page tweeted.

About Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair.

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss OTT Entertainment News television news TV News

