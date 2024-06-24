Sana Makbul recalled the early days of her diagnosis, admitting that she initially ignored the symptoms her body was presenting.

Sana Makbul Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' fame Sana Makbul opens up about her battle with autoimmune hepatitis x 00:00

Sana Makbul, who is currently captivating audiences in the Bigg Boss OTT season 3 house, recently opened up about her battle with autoimmune hepatitis. In a heartfelt series on her Instagram called ‘Sundays With Sana,’ she shared her deeply personal journey with her followers.

In this candid series, Sana offered an intimate look into her life, detailing her experiences, struggles, and triumphs while dealing with the disease. Each reel is a testament to her resilience and determination, as she aims to spread awareness about autoimmune hepatitis and encourage others to prioritize their health.

Sana recalled the early days of her diagnosis, admitting that she initially ignored the symptoms her body was presenting. "I neglected the signs my body was giving me, and we often have a tendency to not listen to our needs," she confessed in one of her videos. "But we should genuinely hear what our body is trying to say. We should go for regular body checkups. I got to know about this condition in 2021 and initially I couldn’t understand it, but as time passed, I learned how I could address it and what I could do to be better. Now, I do a full body checkup every 3 to 4 months, and through that, I know that my liver is doing much better than it was. But 2021 was really alarming for me because after tests, I got to know the condition of my liver, which was severely bad. I was diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis, and in March 2023, I was at stage 4. Then in July, when I did my biopsy again, I found out that I had reversed my stage. Those two years, when I wasn’t working, I was working on myself, understanding my body and my disease."

Her journey, while challenging, has also been transformative. Sana explained how dealing with hepatitis has made her more attuned to her body and more appreciative of her health. Through her 'Sundays With Sana' series, she hopes to inspire others to be vigilant about their health and to seek medical advice when something feels off.

Sana's openness and vulnerability in sharing her story have resonated deeply with her fans. Her message is clear: health should never be taken for granted. By sharing her story, she hopes to help others recognize the importance of listening to their bodies and taking proactive steps to maintain their well-being.

As Sana continues to shine in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, her journey with autoimmune hepatitis is a source of inspiration for many.