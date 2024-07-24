JioCinema, in their complaint, asked the cyber cell to catch the person behind distorting Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik's alleged intimate video.

In Pic: Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik

JioCinema has released an official statement after an alleged video of Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik from Bigg Boss OTT 3 went viral. The OTT platform has filed an FIR against an unknown person who distorted the video. Reportedly, the streaming platform has submitted a complaint to Cyber Crime, urging them to catch the person responsible for tampering with the video.

As per Etimes, the complaint mentioned, "The incident appears to be just the beginning, as there may be other instances of doctored videos with malicious intent that have not yet come to the Complainant's attention. The Complainant believes these actions are part of a well-planned criminal conspiracy designed to disrupt the program and defame the Complainant Company. The perpetrators of this conspiracy have sought to undermine the integrity and reputation of both the show and the Complainant Company by disseminating false and defamatory content.”

JioCinema’s official statement

The streaming platform, in an official statement, wrote, “JioCinema adheres to strict programming standards and guidelines to ensure the quality and appropriateness of any content that streams on our platform. Bigg Boss OTT, which was streamed on JioCinema, did not have any such content. The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake. We are committed to protecting the integrity of JioCinema and the trust our viewers place in us. The creation and circulation of this fake clip is a matter of very serious concern.”

“Our teams are working towards identifying the origins of this clip and will initiate action against those responsible for creating and distributing such defamatory content against Bigg Boss OTT and JioCinema,” said a JioCinema spokesperson in the official statement.

Payal Malik's Reaction to the Viral Clip

In her vlog, Armaan's first wife Payal Malik talked about the viral video and claimed that it was edited. She has asked people circulating it to stop. Payal shared, “Whoever has shared the video claiming it is Armaan and Kritika’s, I would request them with folded hands to stop. The video is edited. I have stayed at the Bigg Boss house, and I can say that there are no lamps like the ones seen in the viral clip. The blanket is also different. Those who have stayed inside the house will quickly understand that the clip is fake."