Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik shares whether entering the house with husband Armaan and his first wife Payal was planned- Exclusive

Kritika Malik has entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with her husband Arman Malik and his first wife Payal Malik. Now, Kritika has talked about their reason for entering the house. Kritika, in an exclusive chat with midday.com, shared that they wish to clear all the misconceptions people have about the three of them.

While talking about their reason for entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, Kritika said, “My reason for joining Bigg Boss OTT is to address the misconceptions many people have about how we live together, whether there is real love between us, and whether we do everything just for the camera. We have come to clear up all of those misconceptions.”

Further, when asked if entering the house as a team was planned, Kritika shared, “We never planned for the three of us to go in together; it was Bigg Boss who wanted it. So I am very happy that we got the chance to enter the BB house.” Addressing the fear of trolls, Kritika added, “We are not afraid of trolling at all. They keep trolling, and those who are trolled often become something big in the future. I think everyone gets trolled, be it Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor ma'am, or whoever it is. People troll the biggest artists; it's their job.”

“We are completely ready. Not to fight with each other, but if there is a task where Payal and Armaan are on the opposite team, I will still do the task. In the end, we are playing a game and that too as individuals, and I want to win the trophy. So whatever brings me closer to it, I will do. But yes, I will not fight with them without any reason,” Kritika said.

Armaan, Payal, and Kritika share a very unique bond, and sometimes people do make fun of it. While talking about it, Kritika said, “People can make fun of our relationship, but that is what we are going in for: to show that there is a lot of love between us. We will try to convince people as much as we can, but the rest is in their hands.”

When asked to choose one between Armaan and Payal, Kritika said, “I cannot decide that right now, but whoever is playing the best will be the one I choose, be it Armaan or Payal. Whoever I feel is the strongest, I will choose them. Because at the end of the day, I want to be in the game, and I will do whatever is good for the game.”

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 streams on Jio Cinema.