Bigg Boss OTT 3: Contestant Ranvir Shorey received a gift from Shehnaaz Gill during the recent weekend ka vaar episode by Anil Kapoor

Shehnaaz Gill and Ranvir Shorey

Listen to this article Bigg Boss OTT 3: Shehnaaz Gill sends designer suit for Ranvir Shorey, here's why x 00:00

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', Shehnaaz Gill sent designer suit to contestant Ranvir Shorey. Gill rose to fame with her participation in Bigg Boss 13. However, she had a tough time on the show and could not afford to wear designer clothes like her co-participants.

In a recent episode, Ranvir Shorey was seen walking-in wearing a black suit as fellow contestants clapped for him. The video is doing the rounds on social media. As Ranvir stood up and posed in the suit, host Anil Kapoor informed that the outfit was a gift from Shehnaaz. Ranvir then thanked Shehnaaz on national television. During the episode, other contestants received clothes from their family barring Ranvir. Shehnaaz felt bad and for this reason sent him clothes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the kind gesture by Shehnaaz, fans recalled her time in the house when she was unable to afford designer wear back then and co-contestant Mahi Vij had helped her. Fans said that life has come 'full circle' for Gill with this act.

Shehnaaz Gill sends a designer outfit for Ranvir Shorey for #WeekendKaVaar. That's really sweet of herpic.twitter.com/t28yM5L1kH — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 20, 2024

Shehnaaz's US holiday:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is currently vacationing in the United States. The actress, who loves to travel, often shares picturesque snaps from her vacations. Now that she is in the US, she couldn't miss going to Times Square. The 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actress went to hang out at Times Square in her PJs.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Late night stroll at Times Square. No makeup and PJs. New York, love your vibe!”. In the snaps shared on her Instagram, we can see Shehnaaz dressed in blue and pink checkered PJs paired with pastel pink sneakers, giving perfect vacation vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz began her journey in the Punjabi showbiz industry with the music video 'Shiv Di Kitaab' in 2015. She then appeared in 'Majhe Di Jatti' and 'Pindaan Diyan Kudiyaan' in 2016. In 2017, she made her acting debut in the Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

The actor, a known name in Punjabi movies, shot to fame with her stint on the 13th season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ in 2019 and made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ last year. The 29-year-old actor said she is often approached with roles that are closer to her real self, and she now wants to break the cycle. As an actor, she wants to develop her own process for playing a character, which includes preparation and improvisation.