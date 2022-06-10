Breaking News
Birthday boy Mika Singh on his 'swayamvar': Daler paaji convinced me to take this step

Updated on: 10 June,2022 09:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Daler Mehndi. File pic; (right) Mika Singh. Pic/Yogen Shah


Playback singer Mika Singh, who is gearing up for his upcoming reality show 'Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti', shared that he can never turn down anything that comes from his elder brother and 'Bhangra king' Daler Mehndi and the idea for getting married is one such instance where he couldn't say 'no' to the 'Rang De Basanti' hitmaker.

While talking to the media at a promotional event for his show, Mika said, "Daler paaji is like my father, bade bhai toh hain hi aur mere ustaad bhi hain (he is not just my elder brother but also my teacher as well). So, I can never say no to anything that he says."




He further shared that the first idea for the 'swayamvar' came to him in 2015 but things somehow didn't materialise as for him priorities were different at that time. "I was fully drowned in music and didn't want to distract myself. It was only after Daler paaji convinced me to take this step, I decided to open a new leaf of my life", he added.


