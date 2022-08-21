Exclusive! ‘Birthday Chat’ with Mini Mathur

In an exclusive chat with Midday.com, Mini Mathur speaks about her birthday celebrations and other plans

After having started her career in advertising, the extremely affable Mini Mathur took a plunge into showbiz by modelling for various brands. After that, there was no looking back for her. In no time, Mini went on to become a household name with her impeccable hosting skills in shows like ‘Indian Idol’, ‘Tol Mol Ke Bol’, ‘Iss Jungle Se Mujhe Bachao’ and others.

Since it's her birthday today, mid-day caught up with the birthday girl Mini Mathur to know about her celebration plans and much more. Over to you Mini…

Hey birthday girl! What are your birthday plans?

Well... since it’s a Sunday, I guess my friends will come over at various points during the day. I am just preparing myself for an open house.

With whom are you celebrating your birthday this year?

I am really very grateful to have many friends who love me & whom I love. I am hoping to be surrounded by all that positive energies with some of my favourite food all through the day. I am getting someone to get ‘Kashmiri Wazwan’ down from Srinagar, will brew some of my favourite tea and will also eat an entire chocolate eclair with fresh cream! Aur kya chahiye birthday pe! (smiles)

Can you recall the most memorable birthday gift during your childhood?

It was my seventh birthday when I had got a set of 48 sketch pens arranged in the ‘VIBGYOR’ order as a birthday gift. This had got me absolutely delighted. I was so happy to have three shades of yellow! I will always cherish that gift.

Who gifted you that?

My parents, I think.

Which is that one birthday gift that you will always cherish? Who gifted you that?

It isn’t a birthday gift, but, my wedding gift. My friend Jaideep Sahni (the writer) gifted me the entire series of ‘Tin Tin’ comics. And on every book, he handwrote a note that co-related that particular adventure with my life. It’s my most treasured possession till date.

Have you ever gifted anything to yourself on your birthday? If yes, then what?

I always gift myself a ‘girl gang getaway’ on my birthday to a destination of my choice. Travelling with my friends is my biggest delight.

What is keeping you busy these days?

The new season of my show ‘Mind The Malhotras’ just dropped on Amazon. It’s getting amazing views and reviews all over. I am absolutely thrilled. (smiles).

