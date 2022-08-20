Breaking News
Sameer Wankhede gets threat via social media
Famous Dadar store owner’s 46-yr-old son found dead in Virar
Mumbai: Traffic Police get WhatsApp messages threatening '26/11-type' attack
Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s large civic bodies likely to have electric double-decker buses
Mumbai: 1,011 Covid-19 cases in city, two deaths
Mumbai: 153 Govindas injured during Dahi Handi celebrations, 23 under treatment
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Mind The Malhotras 2 I always wanted to play bold dark or cop kind of roles which challenged me says Mini Mathur

Mind The Malhotras 2: I always wanted to play bold, dark, or cop kind of roles which challenged me, says Mini Mathur

Updated on: 20 August,2022 11:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mini Mathur, who plays the role of Shefali Malhotra has been a popular host for several reality shows and this is one of the few times she has chosen to act

Mind The Malhotras 2: I always wanted to play bold, dark, or cop kind of roles which challenged me, says Mini Mathur

Picture courtesy/PR


After receiving love and appreciation from all around the nation for its first season, Prime Video’s 'Mind The Malhotras' is back with its second season, and the fans are showering endless love due to its rib-tickling humor. While the audience enjoyed the first season for its hilarious one-liners, the second session is amassing the same love for being one of the funniest sitcoms Prime Video has. From all the characters to all the funny bankers, netizens are in love with how hilarious 'Mind The Malhotras 2' is.


Also Read: Cyrus Sahukar shares how his character evolved in 'Mind the Malhotras' season 2

Mini Mathur, who plays the role of Shefali Malhotra has been a popular host for several reality shows and this is one of the few times she has chosen to act. While talking about rejecting other roles before doing Mind the Malhotras, Mini Mathur says "When I joined the industry, the roles I was being offered were almost alike. So, I said no to so many such roles as I always wanted to play bold, dark, or cop kind of roles that challenged me. Shefali Malhotra in Mind the Malhotras was such a Bold role... basically, it’s me and that's what I like to do."


Also Read: User asks Mini Mathur if Kabir Khan has gone bankrupt due to '83, she reverts

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Madiba Entertainment, the second season of the comedy-drama stars Mini Mathur as Shefali and Cyrus Sahukar as Rishabh, who are back to tickle viewers’ funny bones with their rollercoaster marital journey. The series is helmed by Sahil Sangha and written by Sahil Sangha and Karan Sharma.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Mini Mathur cyrus sahukar Amazon Prime Video web series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK