Birthday Special: From 'Dhoom Machao Dhoom' to 'Dharam Veer', Vikrant Massey's television journey

Today, on his birthday we look back at his journey in the television industry. Before making a mark in the movies, Vikrant was an active part of the Hindi Television industry

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massy is an actor with immense range. The actor who made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Lootera' has time and again impressed the audience with his nuanced performances. After that, he was also seen in the film 'Dil Dhadakne Do' in a supporting role. He bagged his first lead role in Konkana Sen Sharma's debut directorial venture 'A Death In The Gunj'.

Today, on his birthday we look back at his journey in the television industry. Before making a mark in the movies, Vikrant was an active part of the Hindi Television industry.

Balika Vadhu

In 2009 and 2010, Vikrant Massey was seen in the recurring role of Shyam Singh Madan in the hit show 'Balika Vadhu'. Balika Vadhu follows the lives of Anandi and Jagdish, who were married as children, and the challenges they and their families faced over several decades. The show was a massive hit and went on till 2016.

Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondho

Later on, Vikrant was seen in NDTV Imagine's show Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondho. The show aired on TV from 2010 to 2012. It was written by Raakesh Paswan, Vandana Tiwari, Manoj Tripathi, Shilpa Choube, Susheel Choube, Mamta Kashyap, Raghuvir Shekhawat, and Nikhilesh Sharma. It was produced by Nikhil Sinha of Triangle Film Company for first 305 and later by Saurabh Tewari and Abhinav Shukla of Nautanki Films for the remaining episodes.

Dhoom Machao Dhoom

Vikrant was also part of the Disney show 'Dhoom Machao Dhoom'. The show revolves around a group of school girls and their Pink Band. Vikrant essayed the role of the choreographer Aamir Hassan. The show also starred Sriti Jha, Maanvi Gagroo and Jay Bhanushali. The show ran on aired from 2007 to 2008.

Not many know that Vikrant is also a trained contemporary dancer. He was trained under celebrity dancer and choreographer Shiamak Davar.

Dharam Veer

Vikrant Massey also played one of the leads in NDTV Imagine's Dharam Veer. He played the role of Dharam in the show that narrated a fictional tale of two princes, named Dharam and Veer, and their adventures as they traverse the path of life.

Qubool Hai

Replacing Rishabh Sinha, Vikrant went on to portray Ayaan Ahmed Khan, one of the lead roles in Zee TV's series Qubool Hai. The series focused on the Muslim community and initially aimed to dispel stereotypes regarding Islam, and had been credited for pioneering Muslim-oriented programming in Indian television.