British actress and writer Daisy Haggard’s thriller television series ‘Boat Story’ is premiering at the Red Lorry Film Festival curated by BookMyShow. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, Daisy gets candid about the project and what she loves about showbiz after being around for nearly three decades.

Daisy found acting for 'Boat Story' liberating. She elaborates, “Walking around with no makeup and blue hair, in a big pair of comfy boots and a huge jacket, I found the whole experience fun, inventive, and inspiring.”

On the other hand, Daisy, who has served as a writer for the show ‘Back to Life’ describes the writing process as 90% procrastination aided by extreme panic attacks which result in her penning down thoughts and ideas very fast. She says, “Some days are terrible and some days are amazing and you write loads and you think you’re clever, and other days you hate yourself. It’s an exciting time for women, as writers and actors, but I hope it gets more exciting and continues this way. We need to be getting excellent parts and if we need to write them ourselves then we’ll do that.”



On agreeing to be a part of 'Boat Story', she recalls, “Jack and Harry (Williams) contacted me, saying they may have written a part for me and sent me the script. When I read it, I hoped they had written the part for me, because it was the most brilliantly inventive and imaginative show. It was also such a lovely, interesting character with a strong moral dilemma at the centre of the story. When I read it, I was desperate to play her and delighted when I was allowed to.”



She continues, “I love things that jump around tonally in the sense that they don't commit; it doesn't have to just be one thing. It's allowed to be funny, dark, and moving. For ‘Boat Story’, I thought Jack and Harry had captured and nailed a very original tone that felt very integrated with all the scripts. It was characterful, really dark at times and people are going to be quite shocked. I have to close my eyes when I watch some of it. But also had this emotional heart and then loads of humour, I found it very exciting.”



As someone who has been a part of the entertainment industry for nearly three decades, Daisy concludes by stating that the biggest lesson she has learned is to find what you connect with.