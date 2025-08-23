Actor Bobby Darling has alleged that Kapil Sharma ignored her pleas for work despite using her name in his comedy acts. She expressed disappointment, saying she only seeks dignified roles to survive with respect

Bobby Darling says Kapil Sharma ignored her when she asked for work: 'They earn money using my name'

Bobby Darling rose to fame in the early 2000s with her character and supporting roles in Bollywood. She appeared in films, reality shows, and television series. Recently, Bobby spoke about her struggle to find work, her attempt to approach comedian Kapil Sharma , and how he ignored her. She also criticized him for making jokes at her expense on his show and profiting from her name.

Bobby Darling says she begged Kapil Sharma for work

In a recent interview with Telly Masala, Bobby Darling said that she has been looking for dignified work and is done chasing love. “I don’t want to go behind young men anymore. I might get settled with an old guy but not young ones. I just want work. Even if it’s a small role, I’ll give it my all. Let me survive with dignity.”

She further revealed that Kapil Sharma, who once used her name in his comedy acts, is now ignoring her. “Kapil used to make jokes about me on his show, and I always took it sportingly. But now, those people earn money out of my name, and when I’m struggling and message him for help, he doesn’t even reply. I’m not begging for money – I am begging for work,” she said. Bobby claimed she repeatedly messaged the star comedian, seeking even minor roles on his Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Bobby takes a dig at Kapil's cafe

Darling also took a dig at the recent attack on Kapil’s café in Canada, hinting that it was karma. “God is watching, and paying him back in the form of these attacks,” she said.

She recalled her stint in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which helped her earn money and buy properties. “That show gave me money, fame, everything. I bought four houses and cars. I still hope Ekta ma’am or Bigg Boss gives me another chance. But I’m not chasing anyone anymore.” Bobby was also a part of the first season of Bigg Boss but was eliminated in two weeks.

During the same interview, Bobby also spoke candidly about her personal life, mentioning a one-night stand with former cricketer Munaf Patel. She clarified that the two met at a club, got together socially, and that her light-hearted remarks about the encounter were often taken out of context.