Dipika Kakar has made a return to television after years. The actress is seen as one of the contestants on Sony TV's show Celebrity MasterChef. The channel's official account shared a new promo of Dipika Kakar crying inconsolably as she talked about being trolled for being a home cook. The promo clip also shows Farah Khan motivating Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika to be who she is.

Dipika Kakar breaks down in tears

The promo begins with Judge Ranveer Brar talking to Dipika as she is busy cooking her dish. Brar informs her that she is short on time. Later, Judge Vikas Khanna asks the actress if she has any Plan B in mind. The clip then shows Dipika presenting a crème brûlée tart, leaving the judges impressed.

Vikas also gives his approval of the actress’s dish by calling it "Katal." Later, as Dipika turns emotional, Farah asks her, "Dipika, ro kyun rahe ho itna?" To this, she says, "Main aaj har uss lady ko represent karna chahti hoon jisse yeh kah kar dabaya jata hai, 'Arey, kitchen mein sirf khana hi toh bana rahi hai.' Haan, hoon main ek home cook," she said, standing up for home cooks everywhere.

Dipika's words left a lot of contestants in tears, including Archana Gautam and Usha Nadkarni. Later, Farah was seen motivating her by saying, "Jo tujhe troll karte hain na, unhe mil gaya jawab."

About Dipika Kakar’s personal life

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. According to what they have shared, the couple fell in love and realized it after Shoaib’s exit from the show. The couple tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Maudaha, Shoaib’s hometown. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their baby boy on June 21.

More about Celebrity Masterchef

Meanwhile, Celebrity MasterChef features several prominent faces such as Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Abhijeet Sawant, Kabita Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, Ayesha Jhulka, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, and Usha Nadkarni. It is the second celebrity reality show that has TV actors participating as contestants.

Similar to celebrity chefs, there is Colors TV's Laughter Chefs, hosted by Bharti Singh, which has TV actors cooking on the show. The second season of Laughter Chefs will premiere in January. Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, and others are part of this show.