Charul Malik is excited about hosting the travel show, Desi Rasoi Se. She calls it an amazing experience as she got to spend three days in each city she visited for the shoot. “I’ve explored every corner, seen historical monuments, and experienced local cuisine and specialties,” said Charul, who also wore the traditional outfits of the states she was shooting in, added, “While it has been tough, it has also been incredibly rewarding. This is my first Indian travel show as an anchor and I’ve learned a lot while working in it.”

Being bad is good

Having wowed audiences with diverse roles on television, Praachi Bohra is going bad for the show, Main Hoon Saath Tere. She plays the antagonist Anushka, who claims to be the biological mother biological mother of her nephew Kian (Nihan Jain). Off camera, Praachi shares a friendly bond with her co-actors, Ulka Gupta and Karan Vohra, who play Janvi and Aryaman respectively. Praachi says, “I thrive on anything that brings out the best in me because it helps me grow as an actor. This role is pushing me to explore new dimensions. I’m looking forward to seeing how it shapes my performance. The collaborative spirit of the team adds to my enthusiasm, making this role even more special.”