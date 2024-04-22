Karan Vohra says, “I was blessed with twin boys last year. There is nothing more fulfilling than being a father.”

A still from Main Hoon Saath Tere

Daddy again

Karan Vohra, who is father to twins, is kicked about playing a dad on screen. Set to play Aryaman in Main Hoon Saath Tere, the actor says, “I was blessed with twin boys last year. There is nothing more fulfilling than being a father.”

Action on my mind

Prep for Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 is underway. Sources inform that the crew is set to shoot in Romania this season. Gashmeer Mahajani, Samarth Jurel, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abhishek Kumar have been roped in for the actioner.

New love

In Mehndi Wala Ghar, Manisha bua (Aastha Chaudhary) is spotted with her new love, Karan, played by new entrant Puneet Tejwani. He says, “It’s a pleasure to be part of a mature love story that captures the true essence of [a relationship].”