Chhavi Mittal lauded for flaunting her cancer scar on social media; says she's a proud survivor

Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a set of four pictures where she is wearing a yellow coloured gown. In the first picture, she is flaunting her scar post the surgery with her back facing the camera

Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer and recently, underwent surgery for the same. The actress and her husband also shared a series of pictures before and after going under the knife, sharing strength all over social media. Now, she has posted yet another powerful image, sending out some positive vibes to all the cancer survivors out there.

Chhavi is seen wearing a yellow coloured gown, as she flaunts her scar post the surgery with her back facing the lens. She also shared a small note in the caption which reads, "Scars. You can see the ones on the body.. but you'll never see the ones etched on the bearer's soul. Yesterday when I found the courage to flaunt this scar" there were some who flinched at the sight of it. I say, if the mere sight of it makes you flinch, imagine what I felt when it was given to me!"

