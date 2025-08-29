Sumukhi called the experience life-altering, saying it pushed her out of her comfort zone and left her with lessons, stories, and bonds she’ll cherish. She hinted the show might inspire her future comedy or film projects

Zee TV’s reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has been winning hearts nationwide, showcasing the emotions, bonds, cultural immersion, and the city girls’ journey to adapt to the simple yet challenging life of the gaon. Last week, viewers witnessed an emotional moment as popular comedian and actress Sumukhi Suresh bid farewell to the village for personal reasons, after an unforgettable stint filled with laughter, grit, and self-discovery.

Sumukhi gets eliminated

Since being a part of the show, Sumukhi stood out with her fearless energy, infectious humor, and genuine curiosity for the gaon life. She didn’t just participate in tasks, she dove headfirst into the gaon life, embracing every challenge with enthusiasm and a one liner that made everyone laugh. Whether it was testing her strength in kabaddi, grappling in kushti, chasing chickens, or navigating a bullock cart, she approached each task as an opportunity to learn, laugh, and grow. Her ability to tackle physically demanding and unconventional challenges with wit, determination, and with a sense of humour made her journey endlessly entertaining for viewers.

Sumukhi talks about her experience

Talking about her experience, Sumukhi Suresh said, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has been a life-altering rollercoaster. I came in thinking it was about experiencing the gaon life, but I discovered so much about myself along the way. From catching chickens to teaching the elders, especially my 90 year old student Umrao, every challenge pushed me out of my comfort zone. For personal family reasons, I had to make the difficult decision to leave the show, but I leave with invaluable lessons, unforgettable stories, and laughter that I will carry with me forever. I’m grateful for all the lessons I have learnt and all the bonds I’ve made along the way. Maybe Choriyan Chali Gaon will serve as inspiration for my next comedy set or the next film I write!”

Sumukhi’s departure marks a significant moment in the show, as the remaining contestants Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, Rameet Sandhu, Surabhi and Samriddhi Mehra continue their journey in Bamuliya gaon, taking on new challenges, testing their limits, and discovering their strengths.