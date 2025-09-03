Rameet’s journey wrapped up, she will be remembered for her resilience and grace. She was the very first contestant to be nominated by the winner of the first task, Anjuum Fakih, and even had to endure the daunting gobar moment early on

The Chhoriyan dived into the local business world, learning customer behaviour, managing shops, and driving real profits for the villagers for the day. From pricing to negotiation, every decision will matter, and every rupee earned will test their adaptability and sharpness.

The recent episode of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon promised an electrifying mix of strategy, hustle, and high-stakes drama as Anita Hassanandani, Anjuum Faakih, Krishna Shroff, Maera Mishra, Dolly Javed, Erika Packard, and Surabhi–Samriddhi Mehra step into a new challenge running gaon ke businesses!

Anita and Maera's fight

The contrast couldn’t be sharper. Glamorous city girls who once swiped cards in posh malls are now counting coins, hustling to attract customers, and discovering how tough it is to run a small shop in Bamuliya Gaon. The challenge pushes them far beyond their comfort zones and tests their business acumen, adaptability, and ability to make smart decisions.

But just when the stakes were high, emotions flare. Tensions explode as Anita Hassanandani clashes with Maera Mishra, bluntly telling her, “Mujhe aap fake lagti hain.” This fiery confrontation adds another twist, making the challenge even more intense.

Rameet got evicted

Recently, Rameet’s journey wrapped up, she will be remembered for her resilience and grace. She was the very first contestant to be nominated by the winner of the first task, Anjuum Fakih, and even had to endure the daunting gobar moment early on. But instead of letting it define her, she used it as a turning point, growing stronger with every challenge that followed. Her personality added vibrance to the rustic setting, making her shine in tasks like salon styling with flair, driving a tractor with grit, cooking in the rasoi with adaptability, and even giving her best in kushti leaving an unforgettable mark of herself in the show. Coming from the UK, Rameet embraced the gaon life with openness, warmth, and a determination that won hearts.

Reflecting on her journey, Rameet Sandhu said, “Chhoriyan Chali Gaon has truly been a life-changing journey for me. When I first stepped into Bamuliya gaon, I honestly didn’t know what to expect. To be the very first contestant nominated and even have gobar put on me right at the start was not easy, it shook me, but it also became the moment that gave me strength to face everything that followed. From driving a tractor through the fields to learning traditional cooking in the rasoi, every task pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way possible. I came here from the UK, but the gaon revealed parts of me I hadn’t explored before about my resilience, my creativity, and my ability to adapt. This journey hasn’t just changed the way I see the gaon; it’s changed the way I see myself.”

The viewers are in for a rollercoaster where business hustle meets unexpected rivalries and raw drama. For the gaon, it’s chaos like never before; for audiences, it’s pure entertainment from beginning to end!