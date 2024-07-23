Mahir Pandhi was attacked by goons in Mumbai. The actor has now shared a video featuring his damaged car

In Pic: Mahir Pandhi

Listen to this article ‘Is Mumbai safe?’ Choti Sarrdaarni actor Mahir Pandhi asks after being attacked x 00:00

Choti Sarrdaarni actor Mahir Pandhi was attacked by goons last night. The actor took to his Instagram to share videos of his damaged car and inform his fans that he was attacked by goons in Mumbai. In the video he shared on his Instagram, he questioned the safety of the city.

In the video, we can see the rear-view mirror of his car has been broken. Another video shows a window with the glass almost shattered. Revealing that the attack took place on Monday morning, Mahir wrote, "So today I was attacked by two random goons in broad daylight. They tried to break the windows (almost managed to) and broke the side mirrors."

"No, this wasn't road rage as nothing of that sort happened. This was a genuine attempt to vandalize and maybe more, or an attempted robbery," he added. He went on to say, "Yes, the police are helping. But, is Mumbai safe?"

It was just in March of this year when he got his new car. He took to his Instagram to announce the news of buying his swanky new Mahindra Scorpio, which he welcomed home along with his mother. While sharing the video of unveiling his new car, he wrote, "Everything just makes sense, the hard work pays off, and you know it’s all worth it when you see your mother happy with those teary eyes. Special not only because it’s my first, but because my loved ones were there. They understand me, they value my happiness, and they are always there to support me."

Earlier, when Mahir had posted the video of buying his new car, several fans and celebrities congratulated him. Nimrit Ahluwalia wrote, "Just the beginning cutie. God bless you. Geddi Now." Puneet Issar also congratulated him.

One fan wrote, "OMG! That decoration inside the car is so wholesome! Congrats, our very own DJ bhaiya." "Heartiest congratulations! So proud of you. Guru ji always bless you with all the happiness and success in life," another fan commented.

On the work front, Mahir Pandhi has demonstrated his versatility by portraying different roles on television. He gained widespread recognition for his roles in Vanshaj and Choti Sarrdaarni.