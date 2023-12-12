Christmas 2023: Shweta Tiwari has kickstarted the holiday season. She shared pictures of her family decorating the christmas tree at home

Shweta Tiwari with her son. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Christmas 2023: Shweta Tiwari gets into festive mood, decorates tree with daughter Palak and son Reyansh x 00:00

Christmas is just a little over a week away and people are slowly getting into the festive mood. There is joy and excitement in the air as people across the world gear up for the holiday season. Actress Shweta Tiwari has also immersed herself in the festive mood. She has put up a beautiful Christmas tree at her home and decorated it along with her son Reyansh and daughter Palak Tiwari.

Shweta Tiwari took to her Instagram handle to share pictures and video of her and her son Reyansh decorating the beautiful tree. Dressed to the theme of the season, Shweta was seen in a red and white sweatshirt and paired it up with blue jeans. In the video shared by Shweta, the actress can be seen seriously decorating the tree, while her daughter and actress Palak Tiwari can be seen sorting the decorative items. Their house seems to be packed with near and dear ones who joined in the merriment. Shweta has also adorned her balcony with yellow fairy lights .

"Christmas begins," wrote Shweta sharing the pictures and video.

Soon after she dropped the post, netizens took to the comment section to praise the Tiwari family. A user was like, “aww this is adorable, we are going to decorate our Christmas tree as well, it’s so much fun.” Another user was like, “wow, Reyansh is doing too much and the house looks perfect. On more said, “this is excatly what we were waiting for, so cute, so affordable.. looking like a wow.” A user also called Shweta a Santoor mom owing to her youthful looks.

Shweta Tiwari is best known for playing Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor's soap opera 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. In 2010, she participated in Bigg Boss 4 and emerged as the winner, thus becoming the first female winner of the series. Other reality shows to her credit include Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Shweta's daughter Palak Tiwari made her acting debut earlier this year with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. Apart from the movies, Palak often makers headilnes for rumoured relationship with Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan..