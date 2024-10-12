Breaking News
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang: If I get a chance, I want to cook for housemates

Updated on: 13 October,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Letty Mariam Abraham | letty.abraham@mid-day.com

Badhaai Do actor Chum Darang says participating in Bigg Boss 18 is her way to raise the audience’s awareness about North-east India and its culture

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang: If I get a chance, I want to cook for housemates

Pic/Instagram

Bollywood was a natural next stop for Chum Darang after being on the modelling scene since 2010. After a brief role in Paatal Lok (2020), she bagged the part of Bhumi Pednekar’s love interest in Badhaai Do (2022), followed by a role in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). The actor-model has now entered Bigg Boss 18. Darang’s reason to join the reality show is bigger than her—through it, she wants the audiences to know more about north-east India. “[One of] the major reasons is to let people know more about the eastern part of India,” she says.


Darang finds it heart-breaking that a lot of people are ignorant about the people and culture of the north-east. Even worse is the racist behaviour meted out to them. Following contestant Shehzada Dhami’s racist remarks when she made a traditional dish for the housemates and the ensuing social media uproar, Darang wants to use the show to educate people about her home state, Arunachal Pradesh. “[I want to highlight] our vibrant culture, and if I get the chance, I want to cook for the housemates,” she says, adding that the region is rarely depicted in mainstream media. “It’s not [represented accurately]. But we are also too comfortable in our own skin. We believe this is it and don’t wish to go beyond a point. But I have gone beyond [the region]. Back home, people are proud of me.”


Participating in Bigg Boss will also be a way for Darang to discover things about herself. “I’m someone who tries to balance things out, see what’s wrong and right, and then figure out a way to pacify [everyone]. I am up for whatever they throw at me. [I won’t tolerate] disrespect; I get triggered if someone is disrespectful to me,” says the actor, who has two thrillers coming up next year.


