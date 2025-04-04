Months after CID made a comeback, actor Shivaji Satam has decided to end his journey on the show. The makers are now on the hunt for a new actor to play ACP

Shivaji Satam

The popular television show CID made a comeback on the small screen last year. The show later started airing on Netflix as well. However, according to new developments, actor Shivaji Satam, who immortalized the role of ACP Pradyuman, has decided to quit the show. If reports are to be believed, ACP Pradyuman will be killed off in the show.

ACP Pradyuman to be killed

A video making rounds on social media shows Tigmanshu Dhulia pointing a gun at Shivaji Satam. According to a report in The Times of India, ACP Pradyuman will be killed on the show. Actor Tigmanshu, who plays the role of the ruthless Barbosa, leader of the Eye Gang, will end ACP's life on the show. In one of the upcoming episodes, Barbosa will set off a bomb in an attempt to eliminate the entire CID team. While the others survive, Pradyuman loses his life.

While the character will be killed off, it is being said that a new ACP will be joining the team after Satam's exit. Reportedly, the team is currently auditioning for the role of the new ACP who will lead the CID team.

About CID's comeback

CID went off-air in 2018 and made a comeback on television in 2024 due to popular demand. In 2018, when the crime show went off-air, fans complained and requested the return of ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam), Daya (Dayanand Shetty), and Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) to the small screen. Six years later, the makers heeded the fans’ demands.

Earlier this year, while talking to Mid-Day, Aditya Srivastava spoke about getting back into character after a long time. "It was only difficult to get everyone back together because everyone had gotten busy with their respective lives. However, once we reached the set, saw the same faces and cameras, we were charged. We didn’t even realize [that there was a gap]," he said.

Talking about the fame and popularity of the show among the masses, Shetty recalled an incident: "Recently, I was standing in a queue for something. Ahead of me was a family with a four-year-old child. The father turned to me and said that his kid is a big fan of Daya. I was wondering if they were trying to fool me—how can a four-year-old child be a fan of a character who has been off-air for six years? But then, the kid aggressively turned to me and said, 'Me CID baghto' (I watch CID). I was surprised. I realized they were watching the old episodes on YouTube or SonyLIV. It felt nice to know that even though the show was off-air, we were still relevant. Of course, ardent fans complained, saying they’ve seen the old episodes 25 times and demanded new ones."