CID Actor Vivek V Mashru Surprises Fans by Unveiling His Hidden Identity as an Esteemed Educational Administrator

Vivek Mashru, the former actor known for his prominent role in CID, has embarked on a new professional journey that might surprise you. While many believed he had transitioned into the role of a professor in Bangalore, recent revelations have shed light on his actual occupation as an educational administrator.

Vivek V Mashru, Source/Instagram

In case you're unfamiliar, an old photograph of the actor surfaced online, accompanied by a tweet that read, "If you recognize him, your childhood was awesome." Vivek Mashru, the actor himself, charmingly responded to the tweet, capturing the hearts of fans everywhere.

if you know him , your childhood was awesome 👍😎 pic.twitter.com/Qc0rbKMzta — WalterBlack (@Samosaholic) May 21, 2023

The resurfacing of Vivek Mashru's image has reignited fond memories among CID enthusiasts, transporting them back to a time when the show held a special place in their hearts. The actor's endearing acknowledgment of the tweet has only intensified the excitement and nostalgia surrounding his character.

During a recent interaction with a media portal, Vivek addressed the viral circulation of his picture. Mashru expressed his surprise and gratitude, mentioning that his wife, who is an English teacher, informed him about the image gaining traction. He acknowledged that he had never anticipated such attention and felt humbled by the experience.

When asked about the perception of him as a professor, Mashru responded with flattery, stating that he is honored that people hold that belief. However, he clarified his actual role as an overseer of an entire department in the university, emphasizing his position as a leader. Mashru also mentioned his plans for the future, mentioning his transition out of the current role in July and his intention to venture into launching new schools.

The resonating catchphrase "Daya kuch toh gadbad hai" still echoes in our minds, instantly evoking a wave of nostalgia whenever we come across any character from the cherished television series CID. In recent times, social media platforms have been abuzz with conversations and debates surrounding Sub-Inspector Vivek from CID, reigniting the passion and curiosity of ardent fans.

Mashru's portrayal of a professor on CID garnered him considerable recognition and popularity among viewers. His character was often depicted as an intelligent and resourceful individual who played a vital role in solving complex criminal cases.





