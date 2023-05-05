Colors upcoming drama ‘Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ ropes in Sneha Wagh and Kamya Panjabi in pivotal roles

The show revolves around the mother-daughter duo who belong to Kolkata’s Sonagachi

Kamya Panjabi

In a world where the odds are stacked against them, a mother and daughter fight tooth and nail to secure a brighter future in Colors upcoming show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan.' The show revolves around the mother-daughter duo who belong to Kolkata’s Sonagachi. Despite facing numerous challenges, Neerja's mother, Protima is determined to provide her daughter a chance at a better life, and is safeguarding her from the madam of Sonagachi, Didun. Produced by Sunshine Productions, Neerja stars versatile actors Sneha Wagh and Kamya Panjabi in key roles. Young Neerja will be played by popular Marathi child artist Myra Vaikul.



Set to be seen essaying the role of Protima, Sneha Wagh says, “I am thrilled to take on the role of Protima in 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan', who strives to provide her daughter with the best upbringing possible. Protima's love for her daughter Neerja and the bond the two share is truly inspiring. In the show, the challenges and hurtful reality of the area where the mother and daughter are staying are very complicated. She’s determined to shield her daughter Neerja from the hardships that she herself had to endure in the harsh world.”

Ahead of playing Didun’s character, Kamya Punjabi says, “Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan offers an endearing story that revolves around a mother and daughter who strive to escape the perils of Sonagachi. My character Didun, the madam of the brothel, observes Protima and her daughter as they dream of a better life. It's a complex character, and I hope to do justice to it. I'm excited for the viewers to watch the show and shower their love on it."