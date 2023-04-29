As April 29 is recognized as International Dance Day, actress Aishwarya Sakhuja has shared a special note about how she is inclined to dance

Aishwarya Sakhuja. Pic/Instagram

International Dance Day: 'I was morally put down, and my confidence in dance was shaken,' says Aishwarya Sakhuja

Dance is the most liberating way of expressing yourself. Every year on April 29, International Dance Day is celebrated to highlight its value and reveal to the universe the art of dance.

As April 29 is recognized as International Dance Day, actress Aishwarya Sakhuja has shared a special note about how she is inclined to dance. As a passionate dancer, Aishwarya says, “ Dance has always been an integral part of my life since my childhood. As a child, I always thought that I was a good dancer, and many people told me so; even when I went for the prestigious Miss India pageant, in the talent round, I showcased my dancing skills.”

Aishwarya further shared how she faced difficulties in her early dance days. The actress says, “One of my early projects required me to dance. Since I was a newcomer, I was not treated well. There were no workshops held, we were expected to learn and perform on the spot on the stage. That really did not happen well, I was morally put down, and my confidence in dancing was shaken."

When asked about her experience in Nach Baliye, Aishwarya shared, “Participating in Nach Baliye with Rohit was a turning point in my life. I rediscovered my love for dance which also boosted my confidence. The show also helped Rohit and me to strengthen our bond as a couple and we had a great time working together as a team. Overall participating in Nach Baliye was a positive experience".

The actress also expressed how deeply she is connected to dance. Aishwarya says, “ I have a special connection with dance. I always have enjoyed dancing and I will further continue to do so. Thanks to the Instagram reel business that gives me the opportunity to showcase whatever little dancing that I know. I believe that the joy of dancing is not about being perfect but about expressing oneself and having fun. So, yes, dance and I, we have always had a very solid connection. I may not be a fabulous dancer, but I enjoy myself whenever I dance.” She concluded.

The actress also emphasized the importance of dance as a form of self-expression that can bring joy, healing, and unity to people from different cultures and backgrounds.

