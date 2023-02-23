So, what if we are public figures, it does not mean you storm into our homes and take pictures, asks Aishwarya Sakhuja

The actress spoke exclusively to Mid day Online

Actress Alia Bhatt recently took to her social media to alert the Mumbai Police about the paparazzi attempting to invade her personal space, by trying to click pictures of her at home from a nearby building. A lot of her co-actors and friends from the industry came out in support of Alia in regards to the invasion of her privacy. Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja, also a prominent face on Indian television, condemns this breach of privacy. She exclusively spoke to Mid Day Online about her take on the whole issue.

Sharing some strong opinions about how the media does not respect the lives of public personalities anymore, she says, "It's a very toxic environment that we are living in especially when it comes to the paparazzi. There is no privacy that is respected nowadays. So, what if we are public figures, it does not mean you storm into our homes and take pictures. What happened with Alia Bhatt is not the first time that this has happened. Even Anushka Sharma has gone through something like this when it comes to her baby".

Aishwarya elaborates, "It's a little scary to move around on roads and do our daily chores because you never know in what space and in what capacity pictures might be taken and circulated outside. I find it highly disgusting and extremely toxic. Just because of our profession, we have not given the right to people to click pictures and take videos as and when they like. Just because people have cameras in their hands at all times, it does not mean you can invade the privacy of anyone like this".

She continued, "I hope with time to come the situation changes, and the media learns to respect the fact that at the end of the day irrespective of our profession we are also just human beings! We have lives of our own. Besides what we do for a living which we also may not want to put out there for the world to see. Just like how they would not like to be followed around like this, even we would not want to be put into the spotlight at every microsecond".