Watch: Ranbir Kapoor praising Alia Bhatt while promoting 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' is so wholesome!

While Kapoor was interacting with his fans at the promotional event of 'TJMM' in the capital city of Punjab, he made everybody go 'awww' when he praised his wife, actor Alia Bhatt on stage

(Pic courtesy: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

Bollywood's biggest heartthrob, actor Ranbir Kapoor who impressed his fans and critics with a scintillating performance in his last outing 'Brahmastra', is now gearing up to bowl over the audiences with his charm, good looks and of course, loads of 'makkari' with his much-awaited next, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'.

Best known for movies like 'Rockstar', 'Sanju' and 'Barfi' to name a few, Ranbir has been keeping super busy promoting his upcoming romantic comedy which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

The 'Saawariya' star who has been travelling from one city to another in a bid to promote 'TJMM', was recently spotted in Chandigarh for the same.

While Kapoor was interacting with his fans at the promotional event of 'TJMM' in the capital city of Punjab, he made everybody go 'awww' when he praised his wife, actor Alia Bhatt on stage.

The video from the same event has gone insanely viral across social media platforms for all the right reasons.

For the unversed, the power couple of B-town, Ranbir and Alia recently won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Awards for the best actor and actress respectively. While Ranbir bagged the best actor award for 'Brahmastra', Alia was honoured with the best actress award for her powerful performance in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Also Read: 'Best feeling in the world...' Ranbir Kapoor on daughter Raha's birth

Ranbir who was in Chandigarh last night for the 'TJMM' promotional event, was asked about him and Alia winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.

When one of the reporters present at the event asked Ranbir what he’d like to say about the recently held Dada Saheb Phalke Awards, Ranbir who thinks he doesn’t deserves to win such an award as his performance in the film wasn’t that great. While expressing his views, Ranbir said, “Sabse pehle toh of course I'm very grateful ki mujhe yeh sammaan diya. I don't think I fully deserve it for Brahmastra. Bohot badi kuchh acting performance nahi thi. Jabhi bhi kuch award aata hai so, of course, you feel great.”

Although Ranbir announced that he doesn’t ‘fully deserves’ the coveted best actor award for the Ayan Mukherji directorial, he didn’t miss a chance to praise his talented wife, Alia Bhatt for winning the best actress award for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

While speaking about Alia, a proud and elated Ranbir Kapoor said, “I’m very excited that Alia won the award because she was truly deserving in her performance in Gangubai. I think that’s one of her finest performances ever,” said Ranbir.

After praising Alia he further talks about how as an actor it feels to receive an award, speaking about the same, Ranbir said, “But jab award milta hai, peeth pe ek thappi milti hai ki chalo aapne theek thaak kaam kiya.”

The actor who will be sharing the screen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’, is winning hearts on social media for praising his wife Alia so cutely and generously.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', which is directed by Luv Ranjan, is set to release in theatres on March 8.