Dalljiet Kaur, who won Nach Baliye alongside her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot under Abhimanyu’s choreography, is now seeking help to support his medical treatment.

In pic: Dalljiet Kaur

Listen to this article Dalljiet Kaur's Nach Baliye choreographer Abhimanyu Singh suffers brain stroke; actress appeals for help x 00:00

Television actress Dalljiet Kaur, who has been in the headlines for quite some time because of her personal life, took to her social media to appeal for financial help for the renowned choreographer Abhimanyu Singh, who has reportedly suffered a brain stroke and is currently in critical condition. Dalljiet Kaur had known Abhimanyu from her Nach Baliye days. The actress, who won Nach Baliye alongside her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot under Abhimanyu’s choreography, is now seeking help to support his medical treatment.

Dalljiet appeals for financial help for Abhimanyu

Sharing a photo of Abhimanyu lying on the hospital bed, Dalljiet put out an appeal to raise financial help for him. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “This is a famous choreographer @abhimanyu_singh_ab who got a brain stroke. He is the one who made us win Nach Baliye. We, as a family and as friends, are doing our best to support them. It’s a very expensive treatment. Please, please help the family with whatever you can."

In a follow-up post, she added, “I am sooooo thankful already. I am sure we can together save Abhimanyu bhaiya. Abhimanyu Singh. We will save you."

Dalljiet’s personal life

Dalljiet was formerly married to Shalin Bhanot, her co-star in Kulvadhu, whom she married in 2009. Their son, Jaydon, was born in 2014. The couple filed for divorce in 2015 after Dalljiet accused Shalin of domestic abuse. After getting divorced from Shalin, Dalljiet gave love another chance and got married to Nikhil Patel on March 18, 2023. The duo separated on May 25, 2024.

Dalljiet on Shalin Bhanot being an absent parent

Talking about the ordeal, she revealed, “With my ex, there has been zero communication for about a year, or maybe more. He hasn’t really reached out, so I don’t have any communication. I tried to be amicable with him for nine years. Every time he would ask to meet Jaydon, I would never refuse. Very happily, I made them meet because I thought it was good for Jaydon. I was very selfish like that. I was more than happy with him meeting Jaydon."

Dalljiet mentioned that she often wonders why Shalin never tried to find out what was going on with her and their son in Kenya. She feels that since he has her number, he could have reached out but chose not to.