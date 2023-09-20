Breaking News
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with daughters

Updated on: 20 September,2023 02:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Gurmeet Choudhary with wife Debina Bonnerjee. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor couple -- Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary shared the sneak peek into their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, featuring their two beautiful daughters Lianna and Divisha.


Taking to photo-sharing application Instagram, Debina shared beautiful pictures with her family, wherein they can be seen donning traditional attires. She also gave a wonderful glimpse of welcoming Bappa in their house.


Debina opted for a colourful saree, and completed the look with maang tikka, matching jhumkas and bangles. Gurmeet wore a ethnic brown kurta and pajama. The daughters were dressed in cute little frocks.


The post was captioned as: "Bappa is home. 'Ganpati Bappa Moreya'. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone, have faith and stay blessed."

Gurmeet tied the knot with Debina on February 15, 2011.

On the professional front, Gurmeet was last seen in the 2021 horror film 'The Wife', directed by Sarmad Khan, starring Gurmeet and Sayani Datta. Debina was last seen as a guest in 'Bigg Boss 15'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

